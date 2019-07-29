Lindsay (LNN) to pay $0.31 on Aug 30, 2019; Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Shorts Up By 8.17%

Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) had an increase of 8.17% in short interest. NOG’s SI was 23.27 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.17% from 21.51M shares previously. With 4.19M avg volume, 6 days are for Northern Oil and Gas Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s short sellers to cover NOG’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.57. About 3.94M shares traded. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) has risen 2.71% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOG News: 09/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil 1Q EPS 5c; 19/03/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 07/05/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas at Louisiana Energy Conference May 29; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NORTHERN OIL & GAS’ CFR TO Caa1; PDR TO CAA1-P; 26/04/2018 – Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Announces Accretive Acquisition in the Core of the Williston Basin; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Northern Oil & Gas To ‘SD’; Debt Rtg To ‘D’; 18/05/2018 – Northern Oil & Gas Completed Previously Disclosed Exchange Agreement With TRT; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: Northern Oil And Gas, Inc. (NOG), VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS), And Others; 19/03/2018 – NORTHERN OIL & GAS BOOSTS 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN) is expected to pay $0.31 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:LNN) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.31 dividend. Lindsay Corp’s current price of $91.46 translates into 0.34% yield. Lindsay Corp’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $91.46. About 52,213 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has declined 18.08% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Adj EPS 56c; 30/05/2018 – New FieldNET® Modem Will Support 4G LTE Technology; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY CORP – BACKLOG OF UNSHIPPED ORDERS AT FEBRUARY 28, 2018 WAS $90.2 MLN, COMPARED WITH $62.3 MLN AT FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay’s Road Zipper System® to Be Deployed on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge; 22/03/2018 – Lindsay Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q ADJ. EPS 56C, EST. 67C (2 ESTS.); 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q EPS 16C; 09/04/2018 – Lindsay at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/04/2018 – Lindsay Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 9

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $614.42 million. The firm primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana. It has a 14.67 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 3,262 gross producing wells; and had proved reserves of 75.8 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $986.52 million. The company's Irrigation segment makes and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand. It has a 175.88 P/E ratio. This segment also offers repair and replacement parts for irrigation systems and controls; water pumping stations and controls for agriculture, golf, landscape, and municipal markets under the Watertronics brand; filtration solutions for groundwater, agriculture, industrial, and heat transfer markets under the LAKOS brand; and M2M communication technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment under the Elecsys brand.