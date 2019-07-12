Lindsay (LNN) to pay $0.31 on Aug 30, 2019; Labarge (LB) Has 0.88 Sentiment

Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN) is expected to pay $0.31 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:LNN) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.31 dividend. Lindsay Corp’s current price of $85.19 translates into 0.36% yield. Lindsay Corp’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $85.19. About 111,644 shares traded or 4.23% up from the average. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has declined 18.08% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 06/03/2018 Lindsay Event Puts Focus on Precision Irrigation and Smart Farming Practices; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Adj EPS 56c; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q OPER REV. $130.3M, EST. $131.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lindsay Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNN); 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 18/04/2018 – Lindsay Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Lindsay’s FieldNET Advisor™ Adds New Crops, Regions and Productivity Features; 22/03/2018 – Lindsay Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Rev $130.3M; 09/04/2018 – Lindsay at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today

Labarge Inc (LB) investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 159 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 180 decreased and sold their holdings in Labarge Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 179.06 million shares, down from 185.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Labarge Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 52 Reduced: 128 Increased: 101 New Position: 58.

Makaira Partners Llc holds 11.75% of its portfolio in L Brands, Inc. for 3.65 million shares. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. owns 1.66 million shares or 10.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacifica Capital Investments Llc has 4.54% invested in the company for 343,207 shares. The Illinois-based Tyvor Capital Llc has invested 3.17% in the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 254,337 shares.

Analysts await L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 47.22% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.36 per share. LB’s profit will be $51.27M for 33.51 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by L Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.71% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $25.47. About 7.13 million shares traded or 39.50% up from the average. L Brands, Inc. (LB) has declined 32.41% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LB News: 10/05/2018 – L Brands April Sales Up 4% to $751.6 Million; 08/03/2018 – L Brands Announces New $250 M Shr Repurchase Plan; 12/04/2018 – L Brands Reports March 2018 Sales; 24/05/2018 – L Brands, which owns Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, slashes its full-year earnings outlook; 10/05/2018 – L Brands Sees 1Q at Lower End of EPS 15c-EPS 20c View; 12/04/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N MARCH SAME STORE SALES ROSE 4 PCT; 24/05/2018 – L Brands, which owns Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, slashed its full-year earnings outlook; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Exits L Brands, Cuts Qualcomm; 23/05/2018 – L Brands 1st-Quarter Victoria’s Secret Same-Store Sales Up 1%; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.70 TO $3.00

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company has market cap of $6.87 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It has a 11.14 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold Lindsay Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 9.36 million shares or 0.69% less from 9.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger Anderson reported 75 shares. Pnc Services Group Inc owns 3,262 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Van Eck stated it has 1,310 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 16,551 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability owns 5,071 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp accumulated 351,696 shares. Cs Mckee Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,450 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Invest Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 5,670 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 123,957 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust invested in 0% or 5 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 40,030 shares. American Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 30,205 shares. Moreover, Asset Inc has 0.01% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Great West Life Assurance Comm Can accumulated 0% or 14,535 shares.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $918.89 million. The company's Irrigation segment makes and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand. It has a 70.46 P/E ratio. This segment also offers repair and replacement parts for irrigation systems and controls; water pumping stations and controls for agriculture, golf, landscape, and municipal markets under the Watertronics brand; filtration solutions for groundwater, agriculture, industrial, and heat transfer markets under the LAKOS brand; and M2M communication technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment under the Elecsys brand.

