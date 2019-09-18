Lindsay (LNN) Share Value Rose While Nuance Investments Increased Its Holding; Brinker Intl (EAT) Market Valuation Declined While Foster & Motley Has Trimmed Stake by $764,361

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Lindsay Corp (LNN) by 278.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 707,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 960,790 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.99M, up from 253,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Lindsay Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $94.45. About 77,711 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has risen 0.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 06/03/2018 Lindsay Event Puts Focus on Precision Irrigation and Smart Farming Practices; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY CORP – BACKLOG OF UNSHIPPED ORDERS AT FEBRUARY 28, 2018 WAS $90.2 MLN, COMPARED WITH $62.3 MLN AT FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q ADJ. EPS 56C, EST. 67C (2 ESTS.); 23/05/2018 – Lindsay’s FieldNET Advisor™ Adds New Crops, Regions and Productivity Features; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay’s Road Zipper System® to Be Deployed on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Lindsay May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Rev $130.3M; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q OPER REV. $130.3M, EST. $131.8M

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 41.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 19,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.12% . The institutional investor held 27,379 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, down from 46,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $44.09. About 759,463 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker; 23/04/2018 – Brinker Capital Accelerates Growth with Sales Team Expansion; 19/03/2018 New Loyalty Program at Chili’s Rewards the Guest on Every Visit; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 22/03/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Brinker; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Co-owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4% in 3Q

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold EAT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% more from 43.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based Covington Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 24,181 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com accumulated 76,326 shares or 0% of the stock. Alberta Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). First Advisors Lp invested 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 40,424 shares. Federated Pa holds 160,858 shares. Eqis Capital invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Art Advsrs Lc reported 36,308 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Creative Planning reported 6,152 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Limited Com has 72,490 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 264 shares. Pnc Services Gru Inc has 3,361 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Company Tn reported 600 shares stake. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc owns 21,550 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $94,440 activity.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $713.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encompass Health Corp by 5,248 shares to 34,484 shares, valued at $2.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Intermediate Muni Bond Strgy Etf (MUNI) by 10,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Exempt Bond Index Etf.

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. EAT’s profit will be $15.37M for 26.88 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -69.85% negative EPS growth.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 418,457 shares to 749,913 shares, valued at $102.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 286,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,263 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

