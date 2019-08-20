Lindsay (LNN) Reaches $87.83 After 6.00% Down Move; Wayfair Inc. (W) Sentiment Is 1.29

Wayfair Inc. (W) investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 132 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 102 sold and decreased their stakes in Wayfair Inc.. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 71.20 million shares, down from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Wayfair Inc. in top ten positions increased from 8 to 10 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 74 Increased: 74 New Position: 58.

The stock of Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.30% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $87.83. About 79,129 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has risen 0.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Adj EPS 56c; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay’s Road Zipper System® to Be Deployed on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge; 09/04/2018 – Lindsay at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q EPS 16C; 23/05/2018 – Lindsay’s FieldNET Advisor™ Adds New Crops, Regions and Productivity Features; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Lindsay May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q ADJ. EPS 56C, EST. 67C (2 ESTS.); 04/05/2018 – Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/05/2018 – New FieldNET® Modem Will Support 4G LTE Technology; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q OPER REV. $130.3M, EST. $131.8MThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $947.36M company. It was reported on Aug, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $82.56 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LNN worth $56.84M less.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $947.36 million. The companyÂ’s Irrigation segment makes and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand. It has a 168.9 P/E ratio. This segment also offers repair and replacement parts for irrigation systems and controls; water pumping stations and controls for agriculture, golf, landscape, and municipal markets under the Watertronics brand; filtration solutions for groundwater, agriculture, industrial, and heat transfer markets under the LAKOS brand; and M2M communication technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment under the Elecsys brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Lindsay Corporation shares while 47 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 9.36 million shares or 0.69% less from 9.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,413 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Heartland Advisors holds 0.62% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) or 85,952 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Ameritas Inv Inc holds 920 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd accumulated 681,555 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 3,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 3,635 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mariner Ltd Com, a Kansas-based fund reported 18,249 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 2,925 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Int Grp Inc invested in 8,115 shares. First Interstate Bank has 0% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 173 shares. Manchester Cap Mngmt Lc reported 9,440 shares stake. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0% or 17,531 shares.

Analysts await Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.42 per share. LNN’s profit will be $3.34M for 70.83 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Lindsay Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.00% negative EPS growth.

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $10.44 billion. It operates through two divisions, U.S. and International. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers approximately eight million products for the home sector under various brands.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $113.03. About 1.63 million shares traded or 0.41% up from the average. Wayfair Inc. (W) has risen 19.60% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.60% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 29/03/2018 – Wayfair joins TripAdvisor in pulling ads from TV host Laura Ingraham over Parkland survivor tweet; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 91c; 03/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC W.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $78; 08/05/2018 – Bloomberg Tax Survey Finds Diverse State Nexus Standards As Wayfair Decision Looms; 18/04/2018 – Wayfair to Launch Way Day, a New Retail Holiday for Home; 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 18/04/2018 – NACS: South Dakota v. Wayfair Decision will have Major Implications for Main Street Retailers; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 15/05/2018 – Wayfair’s Big Bet on Augmented Reality (Video)