Lindsay (LNN) Holder Nuance Investments Increased Its Position by $23.45 Million as Share Price Rose; Cintas (CTAS) Holder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Increased Holding by $4.57 Million as Market Value Rose

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 13.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 184,367 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.26 million, up from 161,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $258.41. About 412,257 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Lindsay Corp (LNN) by 2567.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 244,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 253,776 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.56 million, up from 9,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Lindsay Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $965.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.52. About 50,868 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has risen 0.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q ADJ. EPS 56C, EST. 67C (2 ESTS.); 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Lindsay May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 Lindsay Event Puts Focus on Precision Irrigation and Smart Farming Practices; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay’s Road Zipper System® to Be Deployed on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Rev $130.3M; 23/05/2018 – Lindsay’s FieldNET Advisor™ Adds New Crops, Regions and Productivity Features; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q EPS 16C; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Adj EPS 56c

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 88,649 shares to 107,878 shares, valued at $14.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) by 123,605 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 933,792 shares, and cut its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold LNN shares while 47 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 9.36 million shares or 0.69% less from 9.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). 3,378 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 4,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rice Hall James Associates Limited Liability reported 157,736 shares. Sei invested 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 123,957 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 6,982 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Plc reported 28,233 shares stake. First Interstate Bancorp holds 0% or 173 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.01% or 3,702 shares. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). First Tru Advisors LP owns 0.01% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 74,029 shares. Oppenheimer Communication has 0.01% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 4,548 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 27,581 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 16,551 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 11,441 shares in its portfolio. Westpac holds 93,839 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Psagot House Ltd has 0.05% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 6,300 shares. Lenox Wealth Inc owns 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 195 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Tn reported 17 shares. 3,346 are owned by Ashfield Ltd Liability. Liberty Capital Mgmt accumulated 14,674 shares. Moreover, Cls Investments Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 14 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 161,274 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 15,281 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.25% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 4,846 are held by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Jefferies Gp Ltd Com stated it has 13,497 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited owns 6,331 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,600 shares to 208,312 shares, valued at $34.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 972,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 678,900 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).