Lindsay Corporation (LNN) and Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Comparing side by side

As Farm & Construction Machinery businesses, Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) and Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lindsay Corporation 88 1.73 N/A 1.18 65.39 Titan International Inc. 5 0.18 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Lindsay Corporation and Titan International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Lindsay Corporation and Titan International Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindsay Corporation 0.00% 4.8% 2.6% Titan International Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Lindsay Corporation’s current beta is 0.25 and it happens to be 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Titan International Inc. has a 1.85 beta which is 85.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.8 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lindsay Corporation. Its rival Titan International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1 respectively. Lindsay Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Titan International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Lindsay Corporation and Titan International Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindsay Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Titan International Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Lindsay Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 60.76% and an $132 average price target. Titan International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 average price target and a 114.13% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Titan International Inc. looks more robust than Lindsay Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lindsay Corporation and Titan International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.2% and 85.3%. 0.6% are Lindsay Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.84% of Titan International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lindsay Corporation -10.65% -8.69% -12.81% -26.98% -18.08% -19.83% Titan International Inc. -5.05% -19.79% -3.83% -27.21% -53.57% 13.09%

For the past year Lindsay Corporation has -19.83% weaker performance while Titan International Inc. has 13.09% stronger performance.

Summary

Lindsay Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Titan International Inc.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand. This segment also offers repair and replacement parts for irrigation systems and controls; water pumping stations and controls for agriculture, golf, landscape, and municipal markets under the Watertronics brand; filtration solutions for groundwater, agriculture, industrial, and heat transfer markets under the LAKOS brand; and M2M communication technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment under the Elecsys brand. Its Infrastructure segment provides Quickchange moveable barrier systems that help in highway reconstruction, paving and resurfacing, road widening, median and shoulder construction, and tunnels and bridge repairs; and re-directive and non-re-directive crash cushions, which are used to enhance highway safety at locations, such as toll booths, freeway off-ramps, medians and roadside barrier ends, bridge supports, utility poles, and other fixed roadway hazards. This segment also offers specialty barrier products; road marking and road safety equipment; and railroad signals and structures, and diameter steel tubing products, as well as outsourced manufacturing and production services for other companies. The company serves departments of transportation, municipal transportation road agencies, roadway contractors, subcontractors, distributors, and dealers. Lindsay Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

Titan International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer. It offers rims, wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment. The company also provides its products for various types of off-the-road earthmoving, mining, military, construction, and forestry equipment comprising skid steers, aerial lifts, cranes, graders and levelers, scrapers, self-propelled shovel loaders, articulated dump trucks, load transporters, haul trucks, backhoe loaders, crawler tractors, lattice cranes, shovels, and hydraulic excavators. In addition, it manufactures bias and light truck tires; and provides products for all-terrain vehicles, turf, and golf cart applications, as well as offers brakes. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, as well as to the aftermarket through independent distributors, equipment dealers, and distribution centers. Titan International, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Quincy, Illinois.