Lindsay Corporation (LNN) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) is a company in the Farm & Construction Machinery industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lindsay Corporation has 97.69% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 76.22% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Lindsay Corporation has 0.84% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 3.73% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Lindsay Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindsay Corporation 0.00% 2.10% 1.10% Industry Average 2.50% 16.29% 5.28%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Lindsay Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lindsay Corporation N/A 87 226.92 Industry Average 296.36M 11.88B 37.96

Lindsay Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Lindsay Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindsay Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.00 2.50 2.51

With consensus target price of $132, Lindsay Corporation has a potential upside of 47.01%. The potential upside of the competitors is 33.31%. Given Lindsay Corporation’s rivals higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lindsay Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lindsay Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lindsay Corporation 1.11% 11.91% 7.41% 5.46% 0.39% -5.23% Industry Average 0.97% 4.58% 8.12% 10.90% 14.35% 17.57%

For the past year Lindsay Corporation had bearish trend while Lindsay Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Lindsay Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Lindsay Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.68 and has 2.47 Quick Ratio. Lindsay Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lindsay Corporation’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Lindsay Corporation has a beta of 0.34 and its 66.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Lindsay Corporation’s peers are 30.08% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.30 beta.

Dividends

Lindsay Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lindsay Corporation beats on 4 of the 6 factors Lindsay Corporation’s competitors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand. This segment also offers repair and replacement parts for irrigation systems and controls; water pumping stations and controls for agriculture, golf, landscape, and municipal markets under the Watertronics brand; filtration solutions for groundwater, agriculture, industrial, and heat transfer markets under the LAKOS brand; and M2M communication technology solutions, data acquisition and management systems, and custom electronic equipment under the Elecsys brand. Its Infrastructure segment provides Quickchange moveable barrier systems that help in highway reconstruction, paving and resurfacing, road widening, median and shoulder construction, and tunnels and bridge repairs; and re-directive and non-re-directive crash cushions, which are used to enhance highway safety at locations, such as toll booths, freeway off-ramps, medians and roadside barrier ends, bridge supports, utility poles, and other fixed roadway hazards. This segment also offers specialty barrier products; road marking and road safety equipment; and railroad signals and structures, and diameter steel tubing products, as well as outsourced manufacturing and production services for other companies. The company serves departments of transportation, municipal transportation road agencies, roadway contractors, subcontractors, distributors, and dealers. Lindsay Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.