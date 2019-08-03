Linden Advisors LP Trimmed Its Holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) by $734,305; Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) Shareholder Bank Of Montreal Has Upped Stake

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 1.08 million shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Hldrs Highlighting Director Nominees; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (SGC) Business From Comml and Gastrointestinal Business; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc (65IB) New Contract Effective: 5/1/2018 to; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination From Sarissa Cap; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Separation Expected to Result in Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q REV. $69.2M, EST. $78.4M; 09/04/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 09/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Actions Taken Designed to Unlock Shareholder Value; 02/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS: NO REASON TO ADD SARISSA CIO TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $69.2M

Bank Of Montreal increased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 196.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Montreal bought 419,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.04% . The institutional investor held 633,175 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.69 million, up from 213,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Montreal who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 2.81M shares traded or 78.96% up from the average. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 16.63% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 24/05/2018 – HSBC IS SAID TO NAME BRANDAO HEAD OF GLOBAL BANKING IN AMERICAS; 01/04/2018 – MEDIA-Damac hires Barclays, HSBC for possible sukuk sale – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – Maritz Motivation Solutions and HSBC lnnovate with Artificial Intelligence in the Loyalty Sector; 04/04/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: HSBC’s new CEO is said to mull more country exits; 03/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Egyptian Electricity Holding to raise $700 mln loan with HSBC and Credit Suisse; 04/04/2018 – HSBC SAID TO REVIEW UP TO A QUARTER OF COUNTRIES IT OPERATES IN; 17/05/2018 – HSBC SAID TO NAME SAHNEY APAC HEAD OF ADVISORY AND CORPORATES; 25/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl) – Electra Private Equity plc; 17/04/2018 – AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFIC GAPB.MX : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 245 PESOS FROM 242 PESOS; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HSBC Uruguay’s IDRs and VR; Outlook Stable

Bank Of Montreal, which manages about $34.23B and $116.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 24,573 shares to 174,381 shares, valued at $18.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Call) (NYSE:SQM) by 230,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03B and $4.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dexcom Inc 0.75 15May22 (Prn) by 5.80 million shares to 18.30M shares, valued at $24.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Theravance 2.125 15Jan23 (Prn) by 13.45M shares in the quarter, for a total of 63.87M shares, and has risen its stake in Ionis Pharmaceutic 1 15Nov21 (Prn).