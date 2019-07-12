Linden Advisors LP Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Lowered by $734,305 as Share Price Declined; Rock Point Advisors Lifted Its Holding in American International Group (AIG) by $656,610

Rock Point Advisors Llc increased its stake in American International Group (AIG) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc bought 15,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,892 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91 million, up from 75,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in American International Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.89. About 744,840 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – AIG – RESTRUCTURE INVOLVES TRANSFER OF AIG EUROPE LIMITED’S EXISTING INSURANCE BUSINESS TO NEW UK AND EUROPEAN COMPANIES; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 27/03/2018 – DALBAR Report Finds Merrill Lynch, BlackRock and AIG Provide Superior Investor Statements; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN EXITED AIG, PYPL IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Adds AIG, Exits Patrick Industries: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.43. About 196,581 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $69.2M; 02/05/2018 – IRWD URGERS HOLDERS TO IGNORE SARISSA PROXY CARD; 02/04/2018 – Ironwood Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 INVESTOR UPDATE; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ADDITIONAL DETAILS REGARDING SETTLEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) Business from Commercial and; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Commercial Business to Be Named Ironwood, Name of R&D Co At Later Date; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ALL ONGOING HATCH-WAXMAN LITIGATION BETWEEN COMPANIES AND AUROBINDO PHARMA REGARDING LINZESS PATENTS WILL BE DISMISSED

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.07 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 2019 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference – Business Wire” on May 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ironwood Initiates Dosing in Mid-Stage Study for MD-7246 – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hercules Capital, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, 22nd Century Group, BorgWarner, and Forestar Group â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ironwood (IRWD) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss, Shares Fall – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03B and $4.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ezcorp 2.875 1Jul24 Otc (Prn) by 4.45 million shares to 17.26M shares, valued at $19.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Theravance 2.125 15Jan23 (Prn) by 13.45M shares in the quarter, for a total of 63.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wayfair Inc .375 1Sep22 (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Royal National Bank Of Canada has 2,105 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 32,616 shares. Fmr Ltd Com holds 0.02% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 14.59M shares. Bridger Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 4.48% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 4.18M shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 224,618 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Ltd Company invested in 0% or 64,038 shares. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.36 million shares. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0.07% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 242,800 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.60M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Sarissa Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 15.36% or 7.54M shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Glenmede Com Na owns 1,496 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.2% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 17,482 shares in its portfolio. Stifel invested in 0.02% or 203,301 shares. Spindletop Cap Lc invested 11.13% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). M&R Capital Mgmt has 4,070 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Arrow Fin Corporation holds 5,359 shares. Sei Invs Communications holds 0.13% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 871,144 shares. Tcw Inc stated it has 867,363 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Pacific Glob Invest Com invested in 16,997 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited invested in 205,392 shares. 1.55 million are owned by Brandes Invest Ptnrs Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur has 0.02% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bbr Ltd Company owns 29,171 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72 million and $212.55 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 91,460 shares to 335,013 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 7,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,807 shares, and cut its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AIG to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 7, 2019 – Business Wire” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Market News: AIG Posts an Impressive Quarter; Anadarko Officially Embraces New Bid – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AIG Life & Retirement Announces Leadership Promotions – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Consolidates Assumed Reinsurance Operations to Form Global Business AIG Re, Names Christopher Schaper CEO of AIG Re – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American International Group declares $0.32 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.