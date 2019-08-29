Linden Advisors LP Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Has Decreased by $734,305; Boys Arnold & Co Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Increased by $21.13 Million as Share Value Rose

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 521,230 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARIS; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $43.1M; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Urges Hldrs to Vote for Its Director Nominees; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Allergan to Grant Aurobino License to Market Generic Version of Linzess Starting Aug. 5, 2030; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Both Businesses to Be Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass; 31/05/2018 – SARISSA CAPITAL – BELIEVE PLAN TO SEPARATE IRONWOOD’S R&D PROGRAMS FROM COMMERCIAL BUSINESS IS “GOOD FIRST STEP” TOWARD CREATING SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” IRONWOOD DIRECTOR NOMINEES ON WHITE PROXY CARD; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 02/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS: NO REASON TO ADD SARISSA CIO TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE ALEX DENNER TO STAND FOR ELECTION

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 447.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 111,781 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 136,781 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.98 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $208.67. About 12.08M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/03/2018 – Apple’s Tiny Sliver of Hope: iPhone Prices — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Apple Just Got Greener With Alcoa, Rio Tinto Accord — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya; 30/05/2018 – Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling; 05/04/2018 – Apple told TechCrunch that it plans to release a new Mac Pro computer in 2019; 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Apple unveils new privacy tools ahead of EU law; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook: It’s not true that the iPhone isn’t built in the US

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meyer Handelman reported 151,844 shares. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,495 shares. Cna Financial Corporation accumulated 0.46% or 11,500 shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Company reported 256,711 shares or 2.43% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Fincl Bank holds 714,263 shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. Ativo Cap Ltd Liability Com owns 0.98% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,243 shares. Ledyard Bancorp invested in 149,995 shares. Massachusetts-based Grimes & has invested 1.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Corp holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 63,870 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1.54M shares. Verity Asset Mgmt holds 4,838 shares. Pure Fin Incorporated reported 22,829 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 959,892 shares. Veritas Inv Mgmt Llp invested in 0.11% or 5,996 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc has 70,573 shares.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,516 shares to 30,611 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 2,798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 468,919 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.01% or 850,374 shares in its portfolio. Sarissa Capital Mgmt LP has invested 15.36% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). 1.75M were accumulated by Northern Tru. Services Automobile Association accumulated 0.01% or 216,558 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc stated it has 106 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 7,517 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 11,603 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 1.70M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Hap Trading owns 15,397 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc has 0% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Fosun Intll Ltd reported 379,853 shares. Linden LP holds 71,674 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Fincl Counselors Inc holds 15,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

