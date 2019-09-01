Linden Advisors LP Lowered Its Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Stake by $734,305; Laurion Capital Management LP Cut Its Position in Micron Technology (MU) by $52.78 Million

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 87.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 1.29M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 182,651 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.55M, down from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 15.03M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.31. About 1.76 million shares traded or 9.30% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Urges Hldrs to Vote for Its Director Nominees; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – IRONWOOD, CO TO GRANT AUROBINDO PHARMA LICENSE TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF LINZESS IN UNITED STATES BEGINNING ON AUG 5, 2030; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q REV. $69.2M, EST. $78.4M; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital: Plan to Separate Ironwood’s R&D Programs From Comml Business ‘Good First Step Toward Creating Shareholder Value’; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals plans to separate into two entities next year; 23/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for IW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Provides First Quarter 2018 Investor Update; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Will Separate From Its Rare-Disease Drug Unit After Shareholder Pressure; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Director Nominees Are Lawrence Olanoff, Amy Schulman and Douglas Williams; 23/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for lW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at Digestive Disease Week® 2018

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inseego Corp by 379,427 shares to 497,686 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 149,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (Put) (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cayman Islands-based Quantres Asset Management Limited has invested 4.99% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Boston Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 736,765 shares. Sunbelt stated it has 8,780 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has 0.11% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Syntal Prtnrs Llc accumulated 0.3% or 16,000 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 19.42 million shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.23% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Argent Trust holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 18,718 shares. Fairfax Fin Holdings Limited Can accumulated 0.51% or 298,000 shares. Colony Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,135 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks reported 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Welch Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6,110 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The reported 215,977 shares.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67M for 27.60 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Micron dips on Citi’s DRAM forecast – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Seagate Technology vs. Micron – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Buy ‘Cheap’ Micron (MU) Stock Before Earnings, Despite Chip Price Worries? – Nasdaq” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: FLWS, FSLR, MU – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Micron (MU): Bad News is Priced in At These Levels – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 04, 2018.

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:IRWD) Share Price Down By 41%? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ironwood Announces Effectiveness of Cyclerion Form 10 Registration Statement – Business Wire” published on March 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Establish New Headquarters in Downtown Boston – Business Wire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals misses by $0.03, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Completes Separation of Cyclerion Therapeutics and Becomes a Gastrointestinal (GI)-focused Healthcare Company – Business Wire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03B and $4.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc .375 1Sep22 (Prn) by 14.50M shares to 56.61 million shares, valued at $86.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 1.11 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ezcorp 2.875 1Jul24 Otc (Prn).