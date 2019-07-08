Linden Advisors LP Holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Has Cut by $734,305; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Raised Its Stake in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) by $393,680

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 555,207 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 23/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for IW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals plans to separate into two entities next year; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $43.1M; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD TO SEPARATE SGC FROM COMMERCIAL-GASTROINTESTINAL; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharma: Sarissa Capital Intends to Nominate Alex Denner to Stand for Election to Board; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ADDITIONAL DETAILS REGARDING SETTLEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Actions Taken Designed to Unlock Shareholder Value; 02/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS: NO REASON TO ADD SARISSA CIO TO BOARD; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Separation Tax-Free to Ironwood Hldr; 01/05/2018 – Allergan and Ironwood Launch Interactive Digital Destination During Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month Designed to

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,401 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.39 million, up from 148,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $94.56. About 331,080 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity introduces 48V bus bar connectors and cable assemblies at the 2018 OCP Summit; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03B and $4.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc .375 1Sep22 (Prn) by 14.50M shares to 56.61 million shares, valued at $86.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ezcorp 2.875 1Jul24 Otc (Prn) by 4.45M shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Helix Ener Solut 4.125 15Sep23 (Prn).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.12 million activity.

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Novartis May Beat Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to the Punch – Motley Fool” on October 30, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ironwood Initiates Dosing in Mid-Stage Study for MD-7246 – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pre-Open Movers 06/19: (AXTA) (EROS) (JILL) Higher; (SESN) (QUIK) (LZB) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Allergan and Ironwood settle Linzess patent litigation with Mylan – Seeking Alpha” published on January 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ironwood Pharma to split into two entities; shares down 6% premarket – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2018.

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs accumulated 0.03% or 15,000 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 204,923 shares. Wellington Management Gp Llp owns 0.07% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 21.60 million shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc stated it has 7.12 million shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Counselors Inc invested in 0.01% or 15,100 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 7,517 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.02% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 123,750 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.36M shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 1.70 million shares. 187,700 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Artal Group Incorporated Sa has 0.05% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Cap Ww Invsts has 2.03 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Associates Ltd holds 52,255 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Fincl Consultants has 0.1% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 11,202 shares. Cibc Fincl Bank Usa has invested 0.19% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Pictet Asset has invested 0.42% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Moreover, Raymond James Associates has 0.11% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 914,320 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Ma owns 21,125 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated reported 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Lee Danner And Bass Inc reported 3,482 shares stake. Hightower Ltd Liability reported 66,516 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 64,642 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 0.17% or 17,016 shares in its portfolio. Cooke And Bieler LP accumulated 1.49% or 1.02M shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited has 3,838 shares. Tower Bridge holds 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 9,455 shares. Virtu Financial Lc reported 16,164 shares.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ford sets up research center in Tel Aviv – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Update: TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Stock Gained 43% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TE Connectivity announces fiscal 2019 third quarter dividend record and payment dates – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 3,285 shares to 56,363 shares, valued at $5.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,955 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO).