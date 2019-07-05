Linden Advisors LP Has Trimmed Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) as Valuation Declined; Cms Energy Com (CMS) Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Increased Its Stake by $11.30 Million

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.75. About 468,989 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – IRONWOOD, CO TO GRANT AUROBINDO PHARMA LICENSE TO MARKET GENERIC VERSION OF LINZESS IN UNITED STATES BEGINNING ON AUG 5, 2030; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Sends Investors Spinning as M&A Hopes Not Yet Dashed; 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” IRONWOOD DIRECTOR NOMINEES ON WHITE PROXY CARD; 23/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for lW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at Digestive Disease Week® 2018; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharma: Sarissa Capital Intends to Nominate Alex Denner to Stand for Election to Board; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ADDITIONAL DETAILS REGARDING SETTLEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) Business from Commercial and; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Allergan to Grant Aurobino License to Market Generic Version of Linzess Starting Aug. 5, 2030

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp Com (CMS) by 27.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 205,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 947,348 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.62 million, up from 741,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $58.98. About 896,549 shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 10/05/2018 – Grid operator asks US Gulf Coast utilities to expect hot weather; 09/03/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): March 9 Idaho Responds to CMS Administrator on State-Based Health Insurance Plans; 10/04/2018 – Admired High School Principal Joins CMS Technology Partners K12 Education Division; 08/03/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: CMS rejects Idaho’s short-term insurance plans, will enforce ACA; 11/04/2018 – CMS: Medicare Provider Reimbursement Manual – Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 43, Form CMS-1984; 08/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: IMMOFINANZ AG: Other admission duties to follow; 05/04/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: GAO Urges CMS to Bolster Medicare Beneficiary Data Security; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: CMS Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Years; 27/04/2018 – CMS: Fiscal Year 2019 Medicare Inpatient Rehabilitation Facility Prospective Payment System Proposed Rule (CMS-1688-P); 16/03/2018 – PTA-CMS: Nexus AG: Release of capital market information – 73. Interim Reporting

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Hercules Capital, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, 22nd Century Group, BorgWarner, and Forestar Group â€” Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence – GlobeNewswire” on January 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ironwood (IRWD) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss, Shares Fall – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Novartis May Beat Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to the Punch – Motley Fool” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Company News For Jun 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Appoints Michael Shetzline, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Medical Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: January 06, 2019.

