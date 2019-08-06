Linden Advisors LP Has Trimmed Its Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Stake by $734,305; Stock Price Declined; Matthew 25 Management Has Increased Its Toll Brothers (TOL) Stake by $360,000

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 207,635 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR CO. NOMINEES; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Will Separate From Its Rare-Disease Drug Unit After Shareholder Pressure; 02/05/2018 – IRWD URGERS HOLDERS TO IGNORE SARISSA PROXY CARD; 02/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS: NO REASON TO ADD SARISSA CIO TO BOARD; 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” IRONWOOD DIRECTOR NOMINEES ON WHITE PROXY CARD; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharma: Sarissa Capital Intends to Nominate Alex Denner to Stand for Election to Board; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Director Nominees Are Lawrence Olanoff, Amy Schulman and Douglas Williams; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE ALEX DENNER TO STAND FOR ELECTION; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals plans to separate into two entities next year; 03/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Allergan to Grant Aurobino License to Market Generic Version of Linzess Starting Aug. 5, 2030

Matthew 25 Management Corp increased its stake in Toll Brothers (TOL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthew 25 Management Corp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.74% . The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.93M, up from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp who had been investing in Toll Brothers for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $35.11. About 419,317 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has risen 2.27% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS CONCLUDES QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Toll Brothers’ IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES THIRD-QUARTER ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF 23.4% OF REVENUES; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q Revenue Up 17% and Homebuilding Deliveries Up 15; 11/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THE TRUE LIFE COMPANIES SELLS 3.6-ACRE PARCEL FOR 89 CONDOMINIUMS TO HOME BUILDER TOLL BROTHERS IN MILPITAS, CA; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – BACKLOG VALUE AT SECOND-QUARTER END ROSE TO $6.36 BILLION

