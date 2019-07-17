Linden Advisors LP Has Lowered Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) by $734,305 as Shares Declined; Roper Technologies (ROP) Shares Rose While Eventide Asset Management Raised Holding by $24.21 Million

Eventide Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 66.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eventide Asset Management Llc bought 71,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.53M, up from 106,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eventide Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $6.88 during the last trading session, reaching $377.36. About 319,760 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – THOMA BRAVO IN PACT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 818,881 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 03/05/2018 – Ironwood and Allergan Announce Settlement with Aurobindo Pharma Resolving LINZESS® (linaclotide) Patent Litigation; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital: Plan to Separate Ironwood’s R&D Programs From Comml Business ‘Good First Step Toward Creating Shareholder Value’; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 03/05/2018 – ALLERGAN – ADDITIONAL DETAILS REGARDING SETTLEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS DIRECTOR NOMINATION FROM SARIS; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (SGC) Business From Comml and Gastrointestinal Business; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Have Separate Boards and Management Teams for Each Business; 09/04/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Director Nomination from Sarissa Capital; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Commercial Business to Be Named Ironwood, Name of R&D Co At Later Date

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.03 million activity. Stipancich John K sold 9,000 shares worth $2.66 million. 5,000 shares valued at $1.54M were sold by Conley Jason on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.05% or 40,545 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown & Rech invested in 0.12% or 1,100 shares. 1,695 are owned by Bbva Compass Bancorp Inc. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 140 shares. Parkside Comml Bank & Tru accumulated 168 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As stated it has 0% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Novare Cap Mngmt Lc owns 18,958 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. The Florida-based Dudley And Shanley has invested 1.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Pension Serv stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Incorporated (Ca) holds 2,521 shares. Guinness Asset Management Ltd holds 19,450 shares. Aqr Management accumulated 31,136 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia accumulated 19,758 shares.

Eventide Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.15 billion and $2.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 136,000 shares to 428,000 shares, valued at $53.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE) by 197,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,700 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03B and $4.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insmed Inc 1.75 15Jan25 (Prn) by 16.28 million shares to 39.73 million shares, valued at $40.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc (Prn) by 5.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wayfair Inc .375 1Sep22 (Prn).