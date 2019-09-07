Linden Advisors LP Decreased Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) by $734,305 as Share Price Declined; Polaris Capital Management Cut Western Union Co. (WU) Stake by $387,000; Stock Value Rose

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 2.08 million shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Announces Intent to Separate Soluble Guanylate Cyclase (sGC) Business from Commercial and; 23/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for lW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at Digestive Disease Week® 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $43.1M; 23/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for IW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q REV. $69.2M, EST. $78.4M; 14/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 02/04/2018 – Ironwood Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Will Separate From Its Rare-Disease Drug Unit After Shareholder Pressure; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – URGES SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE “FOR” IRONWOOD DIRECTOR NOMINEES ON WHITE PROXY CARD

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Union Co. (WU) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The hedge fund held 2.06M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.05M, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Western Union Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03 billion and $4.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vector Group Ltd 1.75 15Apr20 (Prn) by 4.20M shares to 64.27M shares, valued at $65.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc (Prn) by 5.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip.Com Int Ltd 1.25 15Sep22 (Prn).

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.10 EPS, up 126.32% or $0.48 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. IRWD’s profit will be $15.43 million for 22.25 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 216,558 are held by United Serv Automobile Association. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 185,511 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Invsts holds 0.01% or 2.03M shares in its portfolio. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Principal Group holds 40,134 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 1.36 million shares. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 11,551 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru accumulated 983 shares. Northeast Consultants has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp reported 28,531 shares stake. 184,590 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Citigroup reported 7,184 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 123,750 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. California-based Ecor1 Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 5.48% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Grp Incorporated (Ca) accumulated 0% or 283 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 3,877 shares. Ameriprise Fin holds 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 262,954 shares. Clarkston Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 11.39 million shares. Addison Company reported 12,181 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.01% or 25,483 shares. Utah Retirement reported 83,234 shares. Korea Invest has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Cibc World Mkts Incorporated stated it has 85,176 shares. 193,000 are owned by Troy Asset. Diligent Investors Limited Liability reported 44,283 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc invested 0.08% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Sg Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 152,354 shares stake.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,200 shares to 268,412 shares, valued at $51.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Building Product (NYSE:CBPX) by 47,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS).

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $194.99M for 12.15 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.