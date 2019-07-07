Linden Advisors LP Decreased Its Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) by $734,305 as Market Value Declined; State Street Trimmed Its Stake in W & T Offshore (WTI) as Share Price Declined

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 933,821 shares traded. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Commercial Business to Be Named Ironwood, Name of R&D Co At Later Date; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharma: Sarissa Capital Intends to Nominate Alex Denner to Stand for Election to Board; 09/04/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals said biotech activist investor Alex Denner of Sarissa Capital hopes to join its board; 23/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for IW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at; 02/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – #2 Under pressure, Peter Hecht splits Ironwood into two biotechs, spinning out an R&D operation $IRWD; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc (65IB) New Contract Effective: 5/1/2018 to; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals: Both Businesses to Be Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass; 14/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Hldrs Highlighting Director Nominees

State Street Corp decreased its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 3.74 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.24 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.22M, down from 7.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in W & T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $642.74M market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 1.37M shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 38.34% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Gulf of Mexico Agreements Are for Next Three-Plus Years; 26/03/2018 – WT Microelectronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACER THERAPEUTICS INC WT 4/13/18, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACERW); 02/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB- Rating to Senior Unsecured Notes Issued by WT Holdings, Inc; 02/05/2018 – W&T Offshore 1Q Rev $134.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ W&T Offshore Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTI); 19/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE INC WTI.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $0.25 TO $4.75; RATING HOLD; 02/05/2018 – W&T Offshore 1Q EPS 19c; 21/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03B and $4.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Theravance 2.125 15Jan23 (Prn) by 13.45 million shares to 63.87M shares, valued at $64.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ctrip.Com Intl Lt 1.99 01Jul25 (Prn) by 1.75M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.68 million shares, and has risen its stake in Carbonite Inc (Prn).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.12 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.01% stake. 71,674 were reported by Linden Ltd Partnership. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0.02% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). 106 were reported by Ftb Advsrs. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 58,012 shares. Artal Group Incorporated Sa invested in 110,532 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc stated it has 413,951 shares. Sg Americas Lc stated it has 7,517 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 1.60M shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 617,291 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Rafferty Asset Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 204,923 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 0.56% or 185,511 shares. Parametric Associate Lc holds 0% or 52,255 shares.

Analysts await Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.68 million shares or 5.69% less from 88.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co reported 49,100 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.01% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Bowling Ltd Liability Co holds 0.24% or 217,037 shares in its portfolio. State Street holds 0% or 4.24M shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 9.53M shares in its portfolio. James Inv stated it has 149,225 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. The United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Sandler Cap Mgmt accumulated 73,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock. New York-based Retail Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Charles Schwab Inv Inc has 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 611,213 shares. The New York-based Kepos Capital LP has invested 0.05% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Magnetar Financial Ltd has invested 0.01% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Numerixs Inv holds 32,542 shares. United Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Analysts await W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 62.07% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.29 per share. WTI’s profit will be $15.47M for 10.39 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by W&T Offshore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 13,175 shares to 447,066 shares, valued at $37.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 509,899 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Hni Corp (NYSE:HNI).