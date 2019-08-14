Linden Advisors LP Cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Holding by $734,305; Share Value Declined; Cortland Advisers Has Lowered Position in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) as Market Value Rose

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (KMI) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 5.98 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $119.68 million, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc/De for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 14.28M shares traded or 4.77% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – The Star Calgary: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion; 29/05/2018 – CKNW: #BREAKING: Federal Finance Minster @Bill_Morneau says federal government has reached agreement with #KinderMorgan…; 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS UNDERTAKEN STRATEGY OF “INJECTING UNCERTAINTY” INTO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – CANADA GOVERNMENT TO GIVE 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) BRIEFING ON DECISION FOR AID TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION – GOV’T OFFICIAL; 26/04/2018 – B.C. SAYS TIMELINE OF REFERENCE CASE DEPENDS ON COURTS, “HIGHLY UNLIKELY” TO BE RESOLVED BY KINDER MORGAN’S MAY 31 DEADLINE; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 30/05/2018 – CANADA’S MORNEAU: WILL LISTEN TO BIDDERS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE IN SHORT-TERM; SALE WILL DEPEND ON CERTAINTY OF GETTING IT BUILT; 12/04/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: BREAKING: PM Justin Trudeau to meet with B.C. Premier John Horgan and Alberta Premier Rachel Notley Sunday; 15/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS LOTS OF FACTORS WILL AFFECT GOVERNMENT’S DECISION ON POSSIBLE AID TO KINDER MORGAN; “EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE”

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.76% . The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 3.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 2.08 million shares traded or 27.49% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 23/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Clinical Data for IW-3718 in Persistent Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) at; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Sends Investors Spinning as M&A Hopes Not Yet Dashed; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital: Plan to Separate Ironwood’s R&D Programs From Comml Business ‘Good First Step Toward Creating Shareholder Value’; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 09/05/2018 – Ironwood pleas with investors: Don’t give us Alex Denner $IRWD @BrittanyMeiling; 09/04/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS – RECEIVED NOTICE FROM SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE ALEX DENNER TO STAND FOR ELECTION; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Separation Tax-Free to Ironwood Hldr; 26/03/2018 Ironwood Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 23 Days; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q REV. $69.2M, EST. $78.4M; 01/05/2018 – Allergan and Ironwood Launch Interactive Digital Destination During Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) Awareness Month Designed to

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 24,883 shares. 2,028 were reported by Glenmede Tru Na. Moreover, Profund Advsr Limited has 0.01% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 14,006 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 8,452 shares. Healthcor Management Limited Partnership holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 747,198 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding has 657,728 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Lc owns 0.01% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 50,168 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 1.36M shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 617,291 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 228,817 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Limited Partnership reported 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Paloma Partners Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 11,603 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 32,616 shares in its portfolio.

Linden Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.03B and $4.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Tech 1.625 15Feb27 (Prn) by 56.50M shares to 291.41M shares, valued at $321.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innoviva Inc 2.50 15Aug25 (Prn) by 3.70M shares in the quarter, for a total of 74.86 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp 1 15Jan25 (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise owns 2.52 million shares. Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Georgia-based Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Adams Asset Advsr Lc has invested 0.37% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Pinnacle Fincl Partners holds 65,572 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 20,706 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Old Point Trust & Financial N A holds 194,750 shares. Tcw Grp, California-based fund reported 12,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 5.90M shares. Essex Ser holds 17,246 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa reported 10,600 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Sun Life Fin Incorporated holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 73,098 shares. Rare Infrastructure accumulated 1.86M shares. Aviva Public Limited Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 728,713 shares.

