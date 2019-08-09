Linde plc (LIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) and Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). The two are both Specialty Chemicals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linde plc 183 4.57 N/A 10.10 18.95 Olin Corporation 23 0.44 N/A 2.08 9.66

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Linde plc and Olin Corporation. Olin Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Linde plc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Linde plc is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linde plc 0.00% 15.4% 7.9% Olin Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 3.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Linde plc are 1.4 and 1.2. Competitively, Olin Corporation has 1.5 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Olin Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Linde plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Linde plc and Olin Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Linde plc 1 1 4 2.67 Olin Corporation 0 2 1 2.33

Linde plc’s upside potential currently stands at 6.96% and an $205.33 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Olin Corporation is $26.67, which is potential 50.93% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Olin Corporation is looking more favorable than Linde plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Linde plc and Olin Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.3% and 94.2%. 0.1% are Linde plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Olin Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Linde plc -5.66% -5.77% 7.29% 17.41% 0% 22.58% Olin Corporation -7.81% -7.68% -4.97% -16.72% -30.43% -0.2%

For the past year Linde plc has 22.58% stronger performance while Olin Corporation has -0.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Linde plc beats on 11 of the 12 factors Olin Corporation.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. In addition, the company supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders; offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. Further, it provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. The company serves customers worldwide. Linde plc was founded in 1907 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and converted epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives. The Winchester segment offers sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. The company markets its products through its sales force, as well as directly to various industrial customers, mass merchants, retailers, wholesalers, other distributors, and the U.S. Government and its prime contractors. Olin Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.