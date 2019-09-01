Linde plc (LIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

We will be comparing the differences between Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) and Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Specialty Chemicals industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linde plc 186 4.37 N/A 10.10 18.95 Ecolab Inc. 187 3.98 N/A 5.34 37.80

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ecolab Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Linde plc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Linde plc is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Ecolab Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linde plc 0.00% 15.4% 7.9% Ecolab Inc. 0.00% 18.5% 7.3%

Liquidity

Linde plc’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, Ecolab Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Linde plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ecolab Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Linde plc and Ecolab Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Linde plc 1 1 4 2.67 Ecolab Inc. 0 4 3 2.43

The average price target of Linde plc is $205.33, with potential upside of 8.69%. Competitively the average price target of Ecolab Inc. is $202.57, which is potential -1.81% downside. Based on the results shown earlier, Linde plc is looking more favorable than Ecolab Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.3% of Linde plc shares and 88.9% of Ecolab Inc. shares. Linde plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 0.5% are Ecolab Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Linde plc -5.66% -5.77% 7.29% 17.41% 0% 22.58% Ecolab Inc. 1.91% 3.05% 10.61% 28.59% 43.34% 36.91%

For the past year Linde plc has weaker performance than Ecolab Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Linde plc beats Ecolab Inc.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. In addition, the company supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders; offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. Further, it provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. The company serves customers worldwide. Linde plc was founded in 1907 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries. The Global Institutional segment offers specialized cleaning and sanitizing products to the foodservice, hospitality, lodging, healthcare, government and education, and retail industries. The Global Energy segment provides the process chemicals and water treatment needs of the petroleum and petrochemical industries in upstream and downstream applications. The company also offers pest elimination services to detect, eliminate, and prevent pests, such as rodents and insects, in restaurants, food and beverage processors, educational and healthcare facilities, hotels, quick service restaurant and grocery operations, and other institutional and commercial customers; and equipment repair, maintenance, and preventive maintenance services for the commercial food service industry. Ecolab Inc. sells its products through field sales personnel, corporate account personnel, distributors, and dealers. Ecolab Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.