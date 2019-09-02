Linde plc (LIN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) and Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). The two are both Specialty Chemicals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linde plc 186 4.34 N/A 10.10 18.95 Albemarle Corporation 75 1.84 N/A 6.23 11.71

Table 1 demonstrates Linde plc and Albemarle Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Albemarle Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Linde plc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Linde plc has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Albemarle Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linde plc 0.00% 15.4% 7.9% Albemarle Corporation 0.00% 19.2% 9.1%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Linde plc. Its rival Albemarle Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1 respectively. Albemarle Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Linde plc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Linde plc and Albemarle Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Linde plc 1 1 4 2.67 Albemarle Corporation 1 2 5 2.63

Linde plc’s upside potential is 8.69% at a $205.33 average target price. Competitively Albemarle Corporation has an average target price of $92.25, with potential upside of 49.44%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Albemarle Corporation is looking more favorable than Linde plc, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.3% of Linde plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.7% of Albemarle Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Linde plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Albemarle Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Linde plc -5.66% -5.77% 7.29% 17.41% 0% 22.58% Albemarle Corporation -3.4% 3.74% -1.5% -9.04% -21.06% -5.33%

For the past year Linde plc had bullish trend while Albemarle Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Linde plc beats Albemarle Corporation.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. In addition, the company supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders; offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. Further, it provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. The company serves customers worldwide. Linde plc was founded in 1907 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents for applications in lithium batteries, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles and plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets; cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for pyrotechnical applications. It also manufactures cesium products for the chemical and pharmaceutical industries; and zirconium, barium, and titanium products for various pyrotechnical applications, including airbag igniters; and performance catalyst solutions, such as polymer catalysts, curatives, organometallics, and electronic materials for polyolefin polymers, packaging, non-packaging, films, injection molding, alpha-olefins, electronic materials, solar cells, polyurethanes, epoxies, and other engineered resins markets. In addition, the company offers bromine and bromine-based solutions for fire safety, chemical synthesis, mercury control, water purification, beef and poultry processing, and various other industrial applications, as well as for the oil and gas well drilling, and completion fluids applications. Further, Albemarle Corporation provides clean fuels technologies, which is primarily composed of hydroprocessing catalysts; and heavy oil upgrading, which is primarily composed of fluidized catalytic cracking catalysts and additives for application in the refining industry. It serves petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction, automotive, lubricants, pharmaceuticals, crop protection, food safety, and custom chemistry services markets. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.