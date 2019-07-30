Linde PLC (LIN) to pay $0.88 on Sep 17, 2019; Timken Co (TKR) Has 1.15 Sentiment

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) is expected to pay $0.88 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:LIN) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.88 dividend. Linde PLC’s current price of $199.77 translates into 0.44% yield. Linde PLC’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $199.77. About 1.37 million shares traded. Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Timken Co (TKR) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 136 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 118 sold and reduced their equity positions in Timken Co. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 56.76 million shares, down from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Timken Co in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 102 Increased: 84 New Position: 52.

Analysts await The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $1.45 earnings per share, up 30.63% or $0.34 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TKR’s profit will be $111.30 million for 8.34 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Timken Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 6.35% of its portfolio in The Timken Company for 2.03 million shares. Beddow Capital Management Inc owns 124,549 shares or 2.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Security National Bank Of So Dak has 1.23% invested in the company for 22,456 shares. The Iowa-based Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 1.04% in the stock. Earnest Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.94 million shares.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, couplings, and related products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.72 billion. It operates through two divisions, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. It has a 12.02 P/E ratio. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers and end users of off-highway equipment, such as agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and powersports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

More notable recent The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We Think Timken (NYSE:TKR) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Need To Know: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Timken to Announce Second-Quarter 2019 Financial Results July 31 – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did The Timken Company’s (NYSE:TKR) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Timken Companyâ€™s (NYSE:TKR) 12% Return On Capital Employed Good News? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

The stock increased 0.83% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 757,467 shares traded or 8.87% up from the average. The Timken Company (TKR) has risen 1.21% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.32, REV VIEW $3.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1 RUPEE PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Timken India LTD.(DM) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.90 TO $4.00, EST. $3.59; 19/03/2018 – Timken Increases Outlook for 2018; 08/05/2018 – Timken Raises Quarter Dividend to 28c Vs. 27c; 20/03/2018 – Timken Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at Conference May 30

Among 4 analysts covering Linde (NYSE:LIN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Linde had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) on Tuesday, May 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of LIN in report on Monday, May 13 to “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $20600 target in Friday, June 7 report. The stock of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company has market cap of $108.43 billion. The firm offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It has a 17.96 P/E ratio. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology.

More notable recent Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Batteries At The Heart Of Geely Automobile – Seeking Alpha” on March 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tencent Isn’t Just A Video Game Company: Shares Remain A Conviction Buy With 75% Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nidec Is A Name To Watch When Industrials Cool – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Burford Capital: Brexit-Proof U.K. Equity? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Auxly (Cannabis Wheaton): Why We Were Right About This Underperformer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.