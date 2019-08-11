Linde PLC (LIN) to pay $0.88 on Sep 17, 2019; Sterling Capital Management Has Upped Its Treehouse Foods (THS) Stake

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) stake by 13.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sterling Capital Management Llc acquired 46,210 shares as Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)’s stock declined 11.14%. The Sterling Capital Management Llc holds 391,474 shares with $25.27 million value, up from 345,264 last quarter. Treehouse Foods Inc now has $2.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $52.61. About 291,470 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees 2Q Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 30c; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) is expected to pay $0.88 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:LIN) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.88 dividend. Linde PLC’s current price of $191.97 translates into 0.46% yield. Linde PLC’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $191.97. About 1.56M shares traded. Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has 0.00% since August 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Linde (NYSE:LIN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Linde had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, August 6. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, May 13. The stock of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 6. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, May 14 by Barclays Capital. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, June 7 by JP Morgan.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company has market cap of $104.20 billion. The firm offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It has a 19.84 P/E ratio. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology.

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) stake by 95,000 shares to 351,788 valued at $22.03 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lyondellbasell Indu (NYSE:LYB) stake by 27,900 shares and now owns 42,300 shares. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) was reduced too.

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TreeHouse Foods lower after sharp sales drop – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Post Holdings and TreeHouse Foods Provide Update on Proposed Private Label Ready-to-Eat Cereal Transaction – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “TreeHouse Foods (THS) PT Raised to $67 at BMO Capital – StreetInsider.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Caterpillar, Qudian And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks From July 23 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd reported 85 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 34,050 shares. 434 were accumulated by Twin Tree L P. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Jacobs Levy Equity Management owns 0.03% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 28,890 shares. Macquarie Ltd accumulated 0% or 21,265 shares. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 69,303 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amg National Fincl Bank, Colorado-based fund reported 6,344 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.1% or 39,217 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Retirement Systems Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 152,283 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Com has 74,318 shares. The California-based Aperio Group Inc Ltd Com has invested 0.03% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Prudential Finance has 0% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Among 3 analysts covering TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TreeHouse Foods had 8 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by SunTrust. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Friday, August 2.