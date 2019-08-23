Linde PLC (LIN) to pay $0.88 on Sep 17, 2019; QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY ORDINARY SHARES (QUTIF) Shorts Decreased By 5.5%

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) is expected to pay $0.88 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:LIN) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.88 dividend. Linde PLC’s current price of $187.13 translates into 0.47% yield. Linde PLC’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $187.13. About 1.37M shares traded. Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) had a decrease of 5.5% in short interest. QUTIF’s SI was 10,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 5.5% from 10,900 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 17 days are for QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:QUTIF)’s short sellers to cover QUTIF’s short positions. It closed at $3.511 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Questor Technology: Hidden Company With Significant Upside Potential (Management Interview) – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2016.

Questor Technology Inc., an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $93.59 million. The firm designs, makes, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents or sells incinerators. It has a 19.4 P/E ratio. It offers its solutions for various gas and oil projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company has market cap of $101.16 billion. The firm offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It has a 19.34 P/E ratio. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology.

Among 6 analysts covering Linde (NYSE:LIN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Linde has $22000 highest and $18400 lowest target. $205.33’s average target is 9.73% above currents $187.13 stock price. Linde had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform”. JP Morgan maintained the shares of LIN in report on Friday, June 7 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $21000 target in Monday, May 13 report. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of LIN in report on Tuesday, May 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) rating on Wednesday, April 3. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $205 target. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”.

