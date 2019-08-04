Linde PLC (LIN) to pay $0.88 on Sep 17, 2019; Brown Advisory Trimmed Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Holding By $2.45 Million

Brown Advisory Inc decreased Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) stake by 5.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Inc sold 35,489 shares as Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)’s stock declined 24.24%. The Brown Advisory Inc holds 618,428 shares with $43.23M value, down from 653,917 last quarter. Cimarex Energy Co now has $4.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 1.67 million shares traded or 6.05% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) is expected to pay $0.88 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:LIN) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.88 dividend. Linde PLC’s current price of $187.71 translates into 0.47% yield. Linde PLC’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $187.71. About 2.48 million shares traded or 34.69% up from the average. Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,617 activity. On Tuesday, March 5 STEWART LISA A bought $9,617 worth of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 130 shares.

Brown Advisory Inc increased General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) stake by 13,151 shares to 89,258 valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped Anaptysbio Inc stake by 11,847 shares and now owns 127,247 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cimarex Energy had 19 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $8600 target in Monday, May 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group on Thursday, February 21. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XEC in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Imperial Capital downgraded the shares of XEC in report on Tuesday, July 16 to “In-Line” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 21 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, July 18.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 23.27% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.59 per share. XEC’s profit will be $123.75 million for 9.56 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,256 are held by Norinchukin Bank The. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management owns 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 6,553 shares. New Amsterdam Prtn Ltd stated it has 11,309 shares. Cambridge Inv invested in 0.01% or 11,312 shares. 4,050 were accumulated by Weik Cap Mgmt. Moody Retail Bank Trust Division, Texas-based fund reported 65 shares. Pecaut owns 61,550 shares or 3.26% of their US portfolio. Gibraltar Mngmt holds 47,679 shares or 3.35% of its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas holds 3,795 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested in 339,402 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Management Lc reported 56,045 shares. Centre Asset Management Lc holds 1.94% or 106,960 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Sei Investments Company stated it has 43,723 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nuwave Invest Management Llc stated it has 0.12% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company has market cap of $101.88 billion. The firm offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It has a 16.88 P/E ratio. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology.

Among 4 analysts covering Linde (NYSE:LIN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Linde had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9. The stock of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $20600 target in Friday, June 7 report.