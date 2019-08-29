Linde PLC (LIN) to pay $0.88 on Sep 17, 2019; AMPLIFON SPA MILANO ORDINARY SHARES (AMFPF) Shorts Up By 23.72%

AMPLIFON SPA MILANO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) had an increase of 23.72% in short interest. AMFPF’s SI was 1.50 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 23.72% from 1.21M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 15031 days are for AMPLIFON SPA MILANO ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)’s short sellers to cover AMFPF’s short positions. It closed at $21.02 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) is expected to pay $0.88 on Sep 17, 2019. (NYSE:LIN) shareholders before Aug 30, 2019 will receive the $0.88 dividend. Linde PLC’s current price of $184.97 translates into 0.47% yield. Linde PLC’s dividend has Sep 3, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $184.97. About 1.09M shares traded. Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Amplifon SpA engages in the distribution and personalization of hearing solutions. The company has market cap of $5.22 billion. The firm sells its products through a network of 2,512 corporate shops and 3,667 shop-in-shops and corners, as well as through 1,379 franchisees and 1,866 affiliates. It has a 36.74 P/E ratio. It operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxemburg, Hungary, Egypt, Turkey, Poland, Israel, the United States, Canada, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, and India.

Among 6 analysts covering Linde (NYSE:LIN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Linde has $22000 highest and $18400 lowest target. $205.33’s average target is 11.01% above currents $184.97 stock price. Linde had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, August 6. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 3 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, May 13 to “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. The stock of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 7 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by JP Morgan. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform” on Tuesday, August 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of LIN in report on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight” rating.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company has market cap of $99.99 billion. The firm offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It has a 19.11 P/E ratio. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology.

