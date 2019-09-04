Linde plc (LIN) and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Comparison side by side

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) and Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linde plc 187 4.30 N/A 10.10 18.95 Koppers Holdings Inc. 27 0.29 N/A 1.01 26.95

Table 1 demonstrates Linde plc and Koppers Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Koppers Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Linde plc. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Linde plc’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Linde plc and Koppers Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linde plc 0.00% 15.4% 7.9% Koppers Holdings Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 1.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Linde plc is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Koppers Holdings Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Koppers Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Linde plc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Linde plc and Koppers Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Linde plc 1 1 4 2.67 Koppers Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Linde plc is $205.33, with potential upside of 9.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Linde plc and Koppers Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.3% and 96.3% respectively. 0.1% are Linde plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Koppers Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Linde plc -5.66% -5.77% 7.29% 17.41% 0% 22.58% Koppers Holdings Inc. -0.4% -9.09% 1.26% 18.08% -25.21% 60.21%

For the past year Linde plc has weaker performance than Koppers Holdings Inc.

Summary

Linde plc beats on 7 of the 11 factors Koppers Holdings Inc.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. In addition, the company supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders; offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. Further, it provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. The company serves customers worldwide. Linde plc was founded in 1907 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

Koppers Holdings Inc. provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC). The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings. It also provides rail joint bars to join rails together for railroads; transmission and distribution poles for electric and telephone utilities; and pilings. This segment also provides railroad services, such as engineering, design, repair, and inspection services for railroad bridges. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and markets water-based wood preservatives and wood specialty additives, including micronized copper quaternary and micronized copper azole, micronized pigments, alkaline copper quaternary, amine copper azole, and chromated copper arsenate for decking, fencing, utility poles, construction lumber and timbers, and vineyard stakes. The CMC segment manufactures creosote for use in the treatment of wood or as a feedstock in the production of carbon black; carbon pitch, a raw material used in the production of aluminum and steel; naphthalene for use as a feedstock in the production of phthalic anhydride and as a surfactant in the production of concrete; phthalic anhydride for the production of plasticizers, polyester resins, and alkyd paints; and carbon black feedstock for use in the production of carbon black. The company serves the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber, and construction industries. Koppers Holdings Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.