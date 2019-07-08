Linde plc (LIN) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of Linde plc’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.96% of all Specialty Chemicals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Linde plc has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 6.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Linde plc and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linde plc 0.00% 15.40% 7.90% Industry Average 9.08% 22.39% 7.04%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Linde plc and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Linde plc N/A 176 16.61 Industry Average 255.10M 2.81B 27.65

Linde plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Linde plc is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Linde plc and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Linde plc 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.20 2.25 2.20 2.54

$185.75 is the average price target of Linde plc, with a potential downside of -8.04%. The potential upside of the rivals is 30.56%. The analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that Linde plc is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Linde plc and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Linde plc 2.45% 0.4% 8.05% 11.97% 0% 15.91% Industry Average 3.12% 10.20% 17.81% 17.75% 21.12% 25.32%

For the past year Linde plc was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Linde plc has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Linde plc’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.79 and has 3.02 Quick Ratio. Linde plc’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Linde plc.

Dividends

Linde plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Linde plc’s rivals show that they’re better in 6 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. In addition, the company supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders; offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. Further, it provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. The company serves customers worldwide. Linde plc was founded in 1907 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.