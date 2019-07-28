Linde plc (LIN) and Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Comparing side by side

Both Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) and Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) compete on a level playing field in the Specialty Chemicals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linde plc 181 5.78 N/A 10.89 16.61 Chase Corporation 98 3.33 N/A 4.13 23.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Linde plc and Chase Corporation. Chase Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Linde plc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Linde plc is currently more affordable than Chase Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) and Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linde plc 0.00% 15.4% 7.9% Chase Corporation 0.00% 15.6% 12.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Linde plc is 1.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Chase Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Chase Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Linde plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Linde plc and Chase Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Linde plc 0 1 3 2.75 Chase Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Linde plc is $207.75, with potential upside of 3.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Linde plc and Chase Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.2% and 65.9%. Linde plc’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.8% of Chase Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Linde plc 2.45% 0.4% 8.05% 11.97% 0% 15.91% Chase Corporation 0.9% 8.26% -0.34% -13.05% -14.47% -1.61%

For the past year Linde plc had bullish trend while Chase Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Linde plc beats Chase Corporation.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology. In addition, the company supplies wear-resistant and high-temperature corrosion-resistant metallic and ceramic coatings and powders; offers electric arc, plasma and wire spray, and high-velocity oxy-fuel equipment; and distributes hardgoods and welding equipment purchased from independent manufacturers. Further, it provides planning, project development, and construction services with a focus on market segments, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants. The company serves customers worldwide. Linde plc was founded in 1907 and is based in Guildford, the United Kingdom.

Chase Corporation manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Materials and Construction Materials. The Industrial Materials segment offers insulating and conducting materials; laminated film foils, composite strength elements, anti-static packaging tapes, and pulling tapes; moisture protective coatings; laminated durable papers, including laminated paper; detection and cover tapes; flexible, rigid, and semi-rigid fiber optic strength elements; polymeric microspheres; and water-based polyurethane dispersions. This segment markets its products to the wire and cable manufacturers; electronics and cable, envelope converting and commercial printing, and electronic and telecommunications industries; and public utilities under the Chase & Sons, PaperTyger, Chase BLH2OCK, HumiSeal, and Dualite brands. The Construction Materials segment provides protective pipe coating tapes and other protectants for valves, regulators, casings, joints, metals, concrete, and wood; protectants for highway bridge deck metal supported surfaces; fluid applied coating and lining systems for use in the water and wastewater industry; and expansion and control joint systems for roads, bridges, stadiums, and airport runways. This segment offers its products to the oil companies, gas utilities, pipeline companies, and municipal transportation authorities, as well as transportation, industrial, and architectural markets under the Royston, Rosphalt50, Tapecoat, and ServiWrap brands. The company sells its products through its salespeople, as well as manufacturersÂ’ representatives and distributors. Chase Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Westwood, Massachusetts.