Linde plc (LIN) Analysts See $1.71 EPS; Brinks Co (BCO) Sentiment Is 1.35

Analysts expect Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) to report $1.71 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.58% from last quarter’s $1.72 EPS. LIN’s profit would be $928.13M giving it 29.53 P/E if the $1.71 EPS is correct. After having $1.69 EPS previously, Linde plc’s analysts see 1.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $201.97. About 191,759 shares traded. Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Brinks Co (BCO) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 111 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 82 reduced and sold their stakes in Brinks Co. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 48.94 million shares, down from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Brinks Co in top ten stock positions decreased from 10 to 7 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 67 Increased: 65 New Position: 46.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 12.16% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.74 per share. BCO’s profit will be $41.39 million for 25.42 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.06% EPS growth.

The BrinkÂ’s Company provides secure transportation, cash management services, and other security-related services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.21 billion. The firm offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation services, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides transportation services for valued commodities, including diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; and cash management services, such as money processing, deploying and servicing intelligent safes and safe control devices, integrated check and cash processing services, and check imaging services, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, and electronic reporting services.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $84.38. About 21,740 shares traded. The Brink's Company (BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co To Buy Dunbar Armored Inc. for $520M Cash; 13/03/2018 Correction to Gun Maker Remington on the Brink of Bankruptcy; 09/05/2018 – Françoise Hardy, a French National Treasure, Is Back from the Brink; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – TRANSLATION IMPACT OF CURRENCIES OTHER THAN ARGENTINE PESO, ASSUMING CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES THROUGH 2018 END IS ESTIMATED ABOUT 2% NEGATIVE; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q EPS 42C; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 EPS $3.65-EPS $3.85; 16/05/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS – 2018 GUIDANCE & 2019 ADJ EBITDA ASSUME ANNUAL ORGANIC REV GROWTH OF ABOUT 5%, CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 6 ACQUISITIONS CLOSED IN 2017, FROM RODOBAN; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F

P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 12.48% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company for 1.99 million shares. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owns 1.70 million shares or 9.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southernsun Asset Management Llc has 6.61% invested in the company for 1.22 million shares. The New York-based Crestwood Capital Management L.P. has invested 5.67% in the stock. Brahman Capital Corp., a New York-based fund reported 690,680 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Linde (NYSE:LIN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Linde had 5 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, May 14, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, May 13 to “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 7 by JP Morgan.