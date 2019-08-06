Linde (LIN) Stock Rating Maintained by Deutsche Bank; The $215.0000 Target Indicates 12.78% Potential; K PLUS S AG ORDINARY SHARES (KPLUF) Shorts Lowered By 2.46%

K PLUS S AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) had a decrease of 2.46% in short interest. KPLUF’s SI was 2.56 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.46% from 2.62M shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 25595 days are for K PLUS S AG ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KPLUF)’s short sellers to cover KPLUF’s short positions. It closed at $16.72 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

In a report revealed to investors on Tuesday, 6 August, Linde (NYSE:LIN) stock “Buy” was reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank. They currently have a $215.0000 TP on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s TP indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s stock close price.

More recent K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Sold K+S And Bought More Nutrien Instead – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “K+S AG: Salt And Potash At A (Big) Discount – Seeking Alpha” on October 12, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Nest Egg Portfolio: Wereldhave: A Missed Opportunity To Cut The 10% Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 27, 2019 was also an interesting one.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.13 billion. The Company’s Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizers for crops; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and health care and nutrition products for pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries. It has a 211.65 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Salt segment produces and markets salt for food processing, industrial salt, salt for chemical use, de-icing salt, and sodium chloride brine.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company. The company has market cap of $104.96 billion. The firm offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, acetylene, shielding gases, and noble gases, as well as develops and distributes procedures and systems for gas applications. It has a 17.14 P/E ratio. It also offers pharmaceutical and medical gases and services to the healthcare industry; and support services, technical equipment, and safety products, as well as develops hydrogen technology.

Among 4 analysts covering Linde (NYSE:LIN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Linde has $22000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $207.75’s average target is 8.98% above currents $190.63 stock price. Linde had 6 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $205 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The stock of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, May 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, June 7. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 9 with “Overweight”.

The stock increased 1.56% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $190.63. About 3.04 million shares traded or 63.40% up from the average. Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.