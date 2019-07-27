Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND) Reaches $18.71 52-Week High; DAISEKI CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (DSKIF) Sellers Decreased By 68.12% Their Shorts

The stock of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) hit a new 52-week high and has $20.39 target or 9.00% above today’s $18.71 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $928.50 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $20.39 price target is reached, the company will be worth $83.57M more. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 77,098 shares traded. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) has risen 33.72% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LIND News: 28/03/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Completes Refinancing of Senior Secured Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility; 28/03/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Inks New $200M, Seven-Year Senior Secured Term Loan Facility; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS’ CFR AT B2; NEW FIRST LIEN; 03/05/2018 – LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS INC – BOOKINGS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 FOR FUTURE TRAVEL INCREASED 20%; 26/04/2018 – Rutabaga Capital Buys New 3.4% Position in Lindblad Expeditions; 03/05/2018 – LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $54 MILLION – $57 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions 1Q Tour Rev $82.4M; 16/05/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Appoints Leo Chang As Vice President, Strategic Finance; 03/05/2018 – LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS INC LIND.O FY2018 REV VIEW $311.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Sees 2018 EBIT $54M-EBIT $57M

DAISEKI CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) had a decrease of 68.12% in short interest. DSKIF’s SI was 2,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 68.12% from 6,900 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 22 days are for DAISEKI CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:DSKIF)’s short sellers to cover DSKIF’s short positions. It closed at $24.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services in the United States. The company has market cap of $928.50 million. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest interactivity. It has a 58.84 P/E ratio. The firm operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

Analysts await Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to report earnings on August, 1. LIND’s profit will be $2.48M for 93.55 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.87% negative EPS growth.