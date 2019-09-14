Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND) Reaches $18.00 After 5.00% Up Move; Sailpoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) Shorts Raised By 62.41%

The stock of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.29% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 149,290 shares traded. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) has risen 46.31% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LIND News: 03/05/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Sees 2018 Tour Rev of $308M-$315M; 28/03/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Completes Refinancing of Senior Secured Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility; 28/03/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Inks New $45M, Five-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 13/03/2018 S&PGR Rates Lindblad Expeditions $245M Sr Scd ‘BB’ (Recov: 2); 22/05/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LIND); 03/05/2018 – LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS INC LIND.O FY2018 REV VIEW $311.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2018 TOUR REVENUES OF $308 MILLION – $315 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions 1Q Tour Rev $82.4M; 16/05/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Appoints Leo Chang As Vice President, Strategic FinanceThe move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $845.92M company. It was reported on Sep, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $18.90 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LIND worth $42.30M more.

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) had an increase of 62.41% in short interest. SAIL’s SI was 5.96 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 62.41% from 3.67M shares previously. With 1.48M avg volume, 4 days are for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)’s short sellers to cover SAIL’s short positions. The SI to Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc’s float is 7.36%. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $21.26. About 775,953 shares traded. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has declined 14.96% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.96% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIL News: 14/05/2018 – SailPoint’s Customers Demonstrate Identity Working at Navigate ’18; 15/05/2018 – SailPoint Unveils the New Frontiers In Identity Governance at Navigate `18; 09/05/2018 – SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SAIL.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $225 MLN TO $229 MLN; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 22/04/2018 – DJ SailPoint Technologies Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIL); 13/03/2018 – IDMWORKS Named SailPoint Partner Of The Year For The Americas; 09/05/2018 – SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SAIL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.06, REV VIEW $222.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – SAILPOINT TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SAIL.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.07 TO $0.09; 21/05/2018 – SailPoint Launches Follow-On Offering by Selling Stockholders; 20/03/2018 – Lockpath Announces Enhancements to Keylight Platform

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. The firm offers on-premises software and cloud solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s solutions include IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity governance solution; IdentityNow, a cloud multi-tenant governance suite; SecurityIQ, an on-premises data access governance solution that secures access to data stored in file servers, collaboration portals, mailboxes, and cloud storage systems; and IdentityAI, an identity analytics solution for organizations to detect potential threats before they turn into security breaches.

