Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) is a company in the Recreational Goods Other industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.51% of all Recreational Goods Other’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. has 42.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.91% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. 0.00% 12.70% 3.20% Industry Average 3.97% 18.08% 7.28%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. N/A 17 62.15 Industry Average 42.88M 1.08B 29.08

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 3.00 2.67

The competitors have a potential upside of 91.36%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. 0.86% 2.11% 17.83% 52.35% 46.31% 39.9% Industry Average 2.55% 5.10% 17.83% 52.35% 46.31% 22.87%

For the past year Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 1.80 and 1.25 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.41 shows that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. is 59.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s competitors are 24.67% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Dividends

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services in the United States. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions. It operates a fleet of expedition ships consisting of six owned vessels and five seasonal charter vessels. The company has a strategic alliance with The National Geographic Society. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York City, New York.