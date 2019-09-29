Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND) Analysts See $0.23 EPS; Iberiabank (IBKC) Sentiment Is 0.98

Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to report $0.23 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 109.09% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. LIND’s profit would be $11.41M giving it 18.68 P/E if the $0.23 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 1,050.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $17.19. About 98,267 shares traded. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) has risen 46.31% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LIND News: 26/04/2018 – Rutabaga Capital Buys New 3.4% Position in Lindblad Expeditions; 16/05/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Appoints Leo Chang As Vice President, Strategic Finance; 03/05/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions 1Q Tour Rev $82.4M; 03/05/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Sees 2018 EBIT $54M-EBIT $57M; 28/03/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Inks New $200M, Seven-Year Senior Secured Term Loan Facility; 28/03/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Inks New $45M, Five-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS INC – BOOKINGS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 FOR FUTURE TRAVEL INCREASED 20%; 22/05/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions 1Q EPS 24c; 13/03/2018 S&PGR Rates Lindblad Expeditions $245M Sr Scd ‘BB’ (Recov: 2)

Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.42, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 101 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 103 sold and reduced positions in Iberiabank Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 43.19 million shares, down from 44.13 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Iberiabank Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 88 Increased: 68 New Position: 33.

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 2.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.74 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $94.26M for 10.57 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.28% negative EPS growth.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.99 billion. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking services and products; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities. It has a 9.89 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various title insurance and loan closing services for residential and commercial customers; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; equity research, institutional sales and trading, and corporate finance services; and wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, firms, and trusts, as well as invests in a commercial rental property and purchased tax credits.

Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 3.87% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation for 146,003 shares. Castine Capital Management Llc owns 178,056 shares or 3.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Management Of Virginia Llc has 2.5% invested in the company for 137,699 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 1.89% in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 118,308 shares.

