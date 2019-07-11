Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND) Analysts See $0.05 EPS; PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION CAN (PRBZF) Shorts Down By 11.1%

Analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to report $0.05 EPS on August, 1.LIND’s profit would be $2.29 million giving it 84.70 P/E if the $0.05 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -83.87% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 103,669 shares traded. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) has risen 33.72% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LIND News: 03/05/2018 – LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS HOLDINGS INC – BOOKINGS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 FOR FUTURE TRAVEL INCREASED 20%; 03/05/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Sees 2018 Tour Rev of $308M-$315M; 03/05/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions 1Q Tour Rev $82.4M; 09/05/2018 – Rovida Advisors Inc. Exits Position in Lindblad Expeditions; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lindblad Expeditions’ Cfr At B2; New First Lien Term Loan And Revolver Rated B2; 28/03/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Inks New $45M, Five-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Sees 2018 EBIT $54M-EBIT $57M; 26/04/2018 – Rutabaga Capital Buys New 3.4% Position in Lindblad Expeditions; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LIND); 28/03/2018 – Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. Completes Refinancing of Senior Secured Term Loan and Revolving Credit Facility

PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION CAN (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had a decrease of 11.1% in short interest. PRBZF’s SI was 626,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.1% from 704,800 shares previously. With 1,500 avg volume, 418 days are for PREMIUM BRANDS HOLDINGS CORPORATION CAN (OTCMKTS:PRBZF)’s short sellers to cover PRBZF’s short positions. The stock increased 11.09% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $73.04. About 300 shares traded. Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation makes and distributes food products in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. It operates through two divisions, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. It has a 31.62 P/E ratio. The firm provides premium and natural processed meat products, specialty deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal products, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini products, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, specialty pastas, and sushi products.

Among 4 analysts covering Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Lindblad Expeditions had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Imperial Capital. The stock of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Citigroup.

