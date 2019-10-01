Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Shareholder Poplar Forest Capital Trimmed Position; As Annaly Cap Mgmt (NLY) Stock Value Declined, Dt Investment Partners Boosted by $327,465 Its Position

Dt Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NLY) by 10.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dt Investment Partners Llc bought 36,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 373,771 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41M, up from 337,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dt Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.8. About 19.53 million shares traded or 37.66% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal values MTGE at $19.65 Per Shr; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q Net $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 72,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 969,691 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.50M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 854,731 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De invested in 5.44 million shares. Synovus Financial invested in 27,936 shares. Susquehanna Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr stated it has 299,272 shares. Blb&B Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 78,700 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 529,997 shares. 62 were accumulated by Merian Investors (Uk). Twin Cap Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 202,870 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 10.53M shares. Natl Pension Ser has invested 0.05% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 38,327 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus accumulated 0.08% or 941,017 shares. Whitnell holds 4,975 shares. Foster Motley Inc has 0.01% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 10,168 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd holds 500 shares.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Hosts Women’s Leadership Event – Business Wire” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly Capital: An 11% Yield Today, That Could Double In A Recession – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly Capital’s Dividend, BV, And Valuation Vs. 20 mREIT Peers (Includes Q4 2019 Dividend Projection) – Part 2 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Reasons To Purchase Annaly Despite An Uncertain Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. Shares for $24,936 were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne on Friday, June 7. 300,000 shares were bought by KEYES KEVIN, worth $2.89M on Monday, May 6. Shares for $852,294 were bought by Hamilton Thomas Edward.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 2.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.34 per share. LNC’s profit will be $478.48 million for 6.31 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.36 actual EPS reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lincoln National updates debt tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Philadelphia companies hit hard by sharp stock market declines – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Lincoln Financial Group Again Recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Lincoln Financial Group to Webcast Conference for Analysts, Investors and Bankers – Business Wire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tocqueville Asset LP holds 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 3,550 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Yorktown Mngmt Research stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). 13,512 are held by Carroll Financial Assocs. C M Bidwell has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). M&T Bancorporation holds 22,596 shares. Diversified Trust has invested 0.04% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Globeflex LP invested 0.08% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Prudential Public Limited Company stated it has 2.27M shares. Csat Advisory LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Westpac Corporation has 29,393 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lau Assoc Ltd has 0.92% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 29,700 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com stated it has 16,974 shares or 0% of all its holdings.