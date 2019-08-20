Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Shareholder Poplar Forest Capital Has Lowered Stake by $777,664 as Stock Value Declined; As Amgen (AMGN) Valuation Rose, Holder Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Raised Holding

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 13,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.19 million, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 625,104 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 15.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 22,200 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 19,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $203.85. About 1.32M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TO BUILD NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT ADJACENT TO WEST GREENWICH, Rl PLANT-GOV. GINA RAIMONDO; 18/05/2018 – Prolia (denosumab; Amgen/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Che; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED FOR APPROVAL FOR SAME INDICATIONS AS HERCEPTIN; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Subsequent Cardiovascular Events; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Nuwave Invest Mgmt Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 450 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.25% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Korea Corp has invested 0.15% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 193,114 shares. Us Bank & Trust De reported 133,628 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 3,550 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Convergence Prtnrs Limited Com has 0.27% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 21,377 shares. First Republic invested in 159,361 shares. 659,714 were reported by Prudential Fincl. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement has 0.05% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 8,932 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 1.51 million shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 0.01% or 14,538 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 83,843 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Commonwealth Corp Pa holds 0.14% or 3,748 shares in its portfolio.

Poplar Forest Capital Llc, which manages about $919.26 million and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 569,964 shares to 2.34M shares, valued at $47.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.36 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.39M shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 1,092 shares. Texas Yale Capital reported 16,802 shares. Badgley Phelps Bell has 0.89% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 77,096 shares. The Texas-based Avalon Advisors Llc has invested 0.82% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested in 25,204 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 4,200 are owned by Osborne Partners Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Farmers owns 2,181 shares. Sarasin & Partners Llp reported 3.36% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Provise Group Limited Liability Com, a Florida-based fund reported 50,379 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.47% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.54% or 1.74 million shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 0% or 2,350 shares. Ipswich Invest Mgmt owns 25,669 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.17% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 28,827 shares.