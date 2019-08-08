Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Shareholder Bluemar Capital Management Cut Its Position by $2.15 Million; 21Vianet Group (VNET) Holding Held by Sylebra Hk Company Ltd

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 53.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 37,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The hedge fund held 31,770 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 68,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 2.80M shares traded or 92.61% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 119.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 895,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04M, up from 746,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 124,142 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 12/03/2018 – Correct: 21Vianet 4Q Net 18c/ADS; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET SAYS CO-CEO STEVE ZHANG TO RESIGN; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET, MICROSOFT EXTENDING THEIR CHINA CLOUD SERVICES PACT; 12/03/2018 – 21VIANET 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 48 RMB CENTS; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group, Inc. Announces Addition to the Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 1.01 million shares to 256,616 shares, valued at $25.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 96,127 shares to 163,346 shares, valued at $18.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 16,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,258 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 481,737 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. M&T Bancorporation owns 25,402 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings has 0.47% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 710,717 shares. Agf Invs accumulated 143,577 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Merchants Corp has 0.09% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). 31,812 are held by Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Private Advisor Gru Limited Co holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 33,927 shares. Returns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6.29% or 200,086 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Lc reported 2.95 million shares stake. Aperio Group Limited Co invested in 0.09% or 339,289 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 0.1% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 8.67M shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 1.51M shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Synovus owns 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 10,752 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 48,980 shares.

