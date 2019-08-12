Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Market Value Declined While Rr Partners LP Has Cut Stake; Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) Holder Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Cut Its Holding as Stock Rose

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (RGA) by 3.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 3,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The institutional investor held 102,601 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57M, down from 105,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Reinsurance Grp Of America I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $147.18. About 155,764 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q EPS $1.52; 26/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Net $100.2M; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49; 28/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore stray alert on China Reinsurance Group’s FY results chain; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY NET PREMIUM EARNED RMB98.28 BLN VS RMB82.62 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Names John J. Gauthier and Hazel M. McNeilage to Board; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group: 1Q ROE 21.1%; 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.61

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 28,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.29 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.40% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.61. About 1.03M shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 2.40M shares to 3.31 million shares, valued at $209.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 36,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 406,018 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partner (BEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc has invested 0.3% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 93,804 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 32 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Company holds 16,994 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Palladium Prns Limited Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Rhumbline Advisers owns 149,460 shares. Bessemer Ltd Com owns 10,266 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank invested in 0.03% or 209,700 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 31,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett & Inc accumulated 930 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Associate stated it has 8,479 shares. Eagle Asset has invested 0.01% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 4,948 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 90,000 shares. Rampart Management Limited has 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Barnett & holds 0.04% or 1,135 shares. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) holds 6,296 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc has invested 0.14% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Csat Invest Advisory L P, Michigan-based fund reported 390 shares. Johnson Fincl Group reported 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Adage Partners Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 57,361 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 11,943 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cleararc Capital reported 4,946 shares stake. Davenport And Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,627 shares. 459,458 were accumulated by Carlson Capital Ltd Partnership. James Research reported 1,480 shares stake. British Columbia Invest reported 0.03% stake. Advsr Mngmt Ltd stated it has 60,200 shares.