Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Market Valuation Rose While Freestone Capital Holdings Has Decreased Its Position; Phocas Financial Has Upped Position in Sun Cmntys (SUI)

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 48.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 5,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,329 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $372,000, down from 12,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $66.08. About 522,646 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Society for New Communications Research of The Conference Board (SNCR) Announces 2018 Excellence in New Communications Award Wi; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 64.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 6,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,411 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95 million, up from 10,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 170,454 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 33.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – MHI Announces Largest 50 Manufactured Home Community Owner/Operators; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED ATM OFFERING FOR UP TO $400M SHRS; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 77,591 shares to 109,491 shares, valued at $793,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 36,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,613 shares, and has risen its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 100,000 shares. Zweig accumulated 20,000 shares. First Midwest Financial Bank Division invested in 27,514 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Sit Invest Assoc Inc holds 279,907 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Boston Advsrs Limited stated it has 17,796 shares. 41,832 are held by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corp holds 5,837 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. The Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Farmers Merchants Investments Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 399,913 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Com Commercial Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Intrust Natl Bank Na, a Kansas-based fund reported 10,922 shares. Yorktown Management And Research stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 98,750 shares. Arbiter Prtn Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 117,398 shares or 1.39% of the stock.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 14.85% or $0.30 from last year’s $2.02 per share. LNC’s profit will be $469.44M for 7.12 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.41% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $604,857 activity.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01 billion and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 2,533 shares to 15,355 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progenics Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:PGNX) by 551,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duff & Phelps Invest has invested 1.02% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Westpac Bk invested in 128,830 shares. Natixis Lp accumulated 0.07% or 69,248 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.06% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Gotham Asset Management Lc reported 2,840 shares stake. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 62,316 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 202,565 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Llc owns 0.06% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 9,430 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 21,956 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 211,036 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Comm Ltd holds 0.07% or 56,757 shares in its portfolio. 4,800 were reported by Prudential Public Limited Co. Voloridge Lc owns 2,383 shares. Global Endowment Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.13% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).