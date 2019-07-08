Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Holding Maintained by Capital Returns Management Llc; 3M (MMM) Share Value Declined While Orleans Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $416,691

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $169.87. About 316,740 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – North American Above-the-neck Personal Protective Equipment Market Forecast to 2022 – 3M and Honeywell Likely to Continue to Dominate – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M Bill Yield at 1.45% by End-2Q (Survey); 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey); 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 10,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,086 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75 million, up from 189,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $65.96. About 69,351 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Newest Evolution of Its “Responsibility of Love” Advertising Campaign; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 20.82 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Chevy Chase Trust has invested 0.52% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Tower Bridge Advsr has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 83,453 shares. 9,544 are held by Palladium Ptnrs Llc. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.08% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Legacy Cap Prns, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 14,865 shares. Shufro Rose And Communications Limited Liability Corporation holds 40,614 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 18,220 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Weik Capital Mgmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,142 shares. Maryland Cap Mngmt invested 0.05% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Quantres Asset holds 1,200 shares. Da Davidson And Co holds 0.94% or 265,776 shares. Laffer Investments invested in 0% or 15,707 shares. 2,473 were accumulated by First Foundation Advisors. Westwood Hldgs Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 9,533 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. Another trade for 3,123 shares valued at $624,295 was sold by Bushman Julie L. Shares for $1.87 million were sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. $1.63 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7. THULIN INGE G sold 13,290 shares worth $2.66M. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Gangestad Nicholas C.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $130.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 3,040 shares to 12,650 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 3,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 21,284 shares to 87,166 shares, valued at $15.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 47,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 465,718 shares, and cut its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $604,857 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Co Il invested 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Horan Cap Advsrs Lc has 0.02% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). 14,562 are owned by Asset Mngmt Inc. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 2.30 million shares. Caxton Associate L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 175,000 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com owns 162 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt, California-based fund reported 6,693 shares. Norinchukin Bancorp The holds 16,129 shares. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) holds 6,296 shares. Leavell Investment Management Inc accumulated 13,327 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 17,813 shares. Oakworth, a Alabama-based fund reported 763 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Stevens Management LP invested in 120,735 shares. Cwm Lc reported 12,260 shares stake.

