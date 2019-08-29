Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Holder Poplar Forest Capital Cut Holding as Valuation Declined; Corning (GLW) Shareholder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Decreased Stake as Stock Declined

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 13,408 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.19 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.68. About 1.11 million shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 14/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches Indexed Universal Life Solution with Cash Growth Flexibility for Changing Client Needs; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc sold 100,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The hedge fund held 3.35 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.00 million, down from 3.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.38. About 3.85 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – Gorilla Glass maker Corning reports quarterly loss; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – COMPANY EXPECTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.31; 26/04/2018 – CORNING INC GLW.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold GLW shares while 305 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 538.21 million shares or 3.13% less from 555.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 87,282 are owned by Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 353,151 shares. 3.74 million are owned by Charles Schwab. Adage Partners Group Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd accumulated 6,100 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 2.00 million were accumulated by Raymond James Associates. Centurylink Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.51% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 17,964 shares. Meyer Handelman Com holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 523,082 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated accumulated 0% or 726 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp owns 781,560 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.4% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Webster Bancshares N A reported 37,784 shares. Shelton Capital Management holds 279 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 16,782 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Controls International by 550,718 shares to 3.20M shares, valued at $118.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ambev Sa (Adr) (NYSE:ABEV) by 501,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Ascendas Real Estate Investmen.

