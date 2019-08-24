Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Holder Gideon Capital Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $1.13 Million as Market Value Declined; United Services Automobile Association Has Upped Its Cdk Global (CDK) Holding by $797,500

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 19,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The hedge fund held 10,027 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $589,000, down from 29,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.26. About 1.80M shares traded or 21.55% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by InvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (CDK) by 65.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 13,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% . The institutional investor held 34,664 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 20,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Cdk Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $42.61. About 1.01 million shares traded or 12.52% up from the average. CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) has declined 17.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical CDK News: 17/05/2018 – CDK Global Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global Reports Growth, Cuts Revenue Guidance; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q EPS 71c; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL BUYS PROGRESSUS MEDIA; 26/04/2018 – CDK Global 3Q Adj EPS 85c; 17/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL INC – TRANSACTION CLOSED EARLIER THIS MONTH FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT; 07/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: G1T38, a CDK 4/6 Inhibitor, in Combination With Osimertinib in EGFR-Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 26/04/2018 – CDK GLOBAL – REDUCING CO’S REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 TO 2.5% – 3.0% FROM 3.0% – 4.0%, PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER EXPECTED ADVERTISING REVENUES; 20/03/2018 – CDK Global: FTC Had Notified Parties of Opposition to Proposed Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – 1-2-1 Mobile Joins CDK Global Partner Program

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 155.43 million shares or 6.97% less from 167.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flippin Bruce Porter Inc invested 0.69% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Sei Investments Co holds 0.01% or 37,567 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 45,001 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fincl Architects Inc holds 0.25% or 2,412 shares. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 8,900 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited owns 147,546 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has 55,673 shares. Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc has invested 0.06% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 13,160 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 291 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Com. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 26,421 shares. Bluemountain Limited Com holds 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) or 5,009 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 38,048 shares.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 33,652 shares to 54,502 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 40,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI).