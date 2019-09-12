Lincoln Natl Ind Com (LNC) Shareholder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) Lifted by $11.49 Million

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 359,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 719,172 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.44M, up from 360,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $33.5. About 4.02 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com (LNC) by 146.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 93,024 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 156,602 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.09M, up from 63,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $60.08. About 1.68M shares traded or 15.34% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 21/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Launches lndexed Variable Annuity with Unique Income Option and Simple Investing Choices

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond Etf by 217,050 shares to 981 shares, valued at $38,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP) by 6,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,946 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (NYSE:WFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Inc has invested 0% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Davenport Ltd Liability Corp owns 5,627 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Com reported 159,045 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 35,163 were reported by Cibc World Markets. Tudor Et Al owns 29,239 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com reported 2,197 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.26% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 13,500 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 50,175 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 0% or 10,111 shares. Campbell And Com Investment Adviser Limited Com holds 0.38% or 13,034 shares. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma accumulated 1.32M shares. Element Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Motco holds 180 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation has invested 0.04% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui invested in 0.06% or 2.22 million shares. Liberty Cap Mgmt holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 77,559 shares. Carroll Fincl holds 0.02% or 5,575 shares. Cibc Mkts owns 119,526 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 28,422 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com owns 6,716 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 91,555 shares. Pennsylvania-based Peoples Fin Ser has invested 1.35% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 463 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0.08% or 67.32 million shares. Parkside Bank & Trust & Tru reported 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 3.13M shares. Bb&T Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).