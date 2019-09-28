Lincoln Natl Ind Com (LNC) Holder Waters Parkerson & Company Has Raised Its Position by $537,280 as Market Valuation Declined; Kb Home (KBH) Shareholder South Street Advisors Has Cut Its Position

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com (LNC) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 8,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 224,941 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.50M, up from 216,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $60.91. About 1.11 million shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 13/03/2018 – Two Industry Veterans Join Lincoln Financial’s Retirement Plan Services Institutional Retirement Distribution Team; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy

South Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 90.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc sold 141,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 15,545 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $400,000, down from 157,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $32.53. About 2.44M shares traded or 46.37% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Rating Outlook For Kb Home To Positive From Stable; 27/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Rev $871.6M; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 30/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belluno in Stockton; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR; 25/05/2018 – KB HOME AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Limited invested in 0.03% or 108,643 shares. Macquarie holds 4,400 shares. Meritage Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 15,440 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Azimuth Cap Lc accumulated 5,460 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gam Holding Ag reported 15,511 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa stated it has 0.01% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Globeflex Limited Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). 4,370 were accumulated by Pinnacle Assoc. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 30,020 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 16,713 shares. Advisory Ser Net Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 4,728 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated owns 1.27 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp holds 3,361 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Minnesota-based Us Bancshares De has invested 0.02% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC).

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 9,022 shares to 497,525 shares, valued at $41.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 1,874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,795 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL).

