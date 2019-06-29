Lincoln Natl In (LNC) Shareholder Janney Montgomery Scott Decreased Holding by $490,680; As Lowes Companies (LOW) Share Price Rose, Holder Regent Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $436,436

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies Inc (LOW) by 14.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 4,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,747 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 26,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $100.91. About 4.30 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 24.30% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.87% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS INITIATED A SEARCH FOR HIS SUCCESSOR; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – US News: Lowe’s Is Better By Hiring J.C. Penney’s CEO; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 18/05/2018 – LOWE ENTERPRISES INVESTORS BUYS 1 KENNEDY FLATS APARTMENT; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: 30% CAP ON INTEREST ONLY LENDING SHOULD REMAIN; 22/05/2018 – Cramer: JC Penney’s CEO bolting to Lowe’s means embattled department store chain can’t be saved; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp In (LNC) by 44.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc sold 8,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,756 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $631,000, down from 19,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.04B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $64.45. About 2.04M shares traded or 43.98% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 6.32% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Net $367M; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck reported 0.05% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Glenview Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 804,215 shares. Samlyn Capital holds 0.53% or 204,002 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 2.51 million shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 131,190 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has 121,831 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 6,020 shares in its portfolio. 5,842 were accumulated by Eagle Ridge Investment Management. Nuwave Investment Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 52 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 0.13% or 15,259 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc owns 3.37M shares. Alyeska Grp Ltd Partnership holds 855,683 shares or 1.31% of its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability has invested 0.11% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Whittier invested 0.55% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Commerce Commercial Bank reported 0.71% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, down 2.42% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.07 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.58 billion for 12.49 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 65.57% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Shares for $950,538 were bought by Ellison Marvin R on Friday, May 24. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19.

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Cannabis stocks drift lower as broader markets falter; Hexo hit by downgrade – MarketWatch” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Street Debates Darden’s Earnings: Low Bar Set For Guidance? – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lowe’s Is Still a Fixer-Upper – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Russia Macro Update: Strong Ruble Supporting Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Low Leverage In Midstream Space Benefits This ETF – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77 million and $300.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3,670 shares to 19,905 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communicatn (NYSE:VZ) by 11,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Mylan Nv F (NASDAQ:MYL).

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lincoln National Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019, Zacks.com published: “This is Why Lincoln National (LNC) is a Great Dividend Stock – Zacks.com” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Father Knows Best: Lincoln Financial Study Finds Dads Have a Better Understanding of Personal Finance Than the General Population – Business Wire” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inv Txbl Mun Bd Etf by 50,281 shares to 143,577 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Cos Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 10,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $604,857 activity.