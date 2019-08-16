Lincoln National Upped Its Position in At&T (T) by $409,417; Now (DNOW) Shareholder Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv Has Cut Its Stake as Valuation Declined

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv decreased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 24.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv sold 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 174,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43 million, down from 229,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 878,331 shares traded or 12.18% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q Rev $764M; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 15/05/2018 – NOW Inc Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 13.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 13,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 113,831 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, up from 100,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 24.15 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – AT&T `NO BLACK-OUT’ OFFER CAN BE INTRODUCED AT MERGER TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – AT&T’s Time Warner Takeover at Crossroads as Judge Weighs Ruling; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for hot assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: SEE CHALLENGES IN SAT. TV, BUT GAINS IN ONLINE TV; 19/03/2018 – JUDGE WEIGHING ARGUMENTS FROM DOJ, AT&T ON DAY 1 OF TRIAL; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 15/03/2018 – Daily Mail: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 10/04/2018 – MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Lobbyist Exits Over `Mistake’ on Cohen Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington National Bank holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 11,480 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 67,078 shares. 11,788 are owned by Westpac Banking. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) or 19,593 shares. Montgomery Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.1% stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 95,567 shares. Pnc Financial Group holds 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) or 21,002 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 17,320 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 0% in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Tru Of Vermont holds 0.01% or 11,468 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 32,686 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Com invested in 114,790 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Nadler Financial has 0.28% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 27,974 shares. Highlander Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.72% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Plante Moran Fin Limited Liability holds 17,451 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Summit Fin Wealth has invested 2.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank holds 0.65% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 139,646 shares. 43,181 are held by Crestwood Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. First Personal Finance Svcs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 6,313 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.69% or 59,407 shares. Windsor Capital Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 39,113 shares. 144,747 were accumulated by Morgan Dempsey Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.21% or 101,737 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Gargoyle Invest Advisor Ltd accumulated 29,929 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 21,063 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Consolidated Investment Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 1.93% or 123,133 shares in its portfolio.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 11,060 shares to 8,315 shares, valued at $275,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fd (MGK) by 60,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP).