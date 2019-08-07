Lincoln National Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Increased by $1.01 Million as Share Price Declined; Venor Capital Management LP Holding in Bioscrip (BIOS) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Bioscrip Inc (BIOS) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 922,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 48.17% . The hedge fund held 11.93 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 12.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bioscrip Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.91M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.67. About 521,541 shares traded. BioScrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOS) has risen 2.17% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BIOS News: 26/03/2018 – BioScrip Timely Files Annual Form 10-K, Concludes Accounting Review and Provides Update on Immaterial Financial Statement Corre; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip 4Q Rev $182.6M; 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY IS ESTABLISHING REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $710 MLN TO $720 MLN; 08/03/2018 – BioScrip: Potential Errors Discovered to Date Don’t Appear to Be Material; 30/05/2018 – BioScrip Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of BioScrip, Inc. Investors; 15/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO SEES ADJ EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $54 MLN TO $58 MLN; 08/03/2018 – BIOSCRIP – SEES 2018 SHR LOSS $0.41 TO $0.34; 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in BioScrip

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, up from 5,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $22.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1787.83. About 4.76M shares traded or 22.87% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 17/04/2018 – New IRI Report Analyzes Impact of Amazon’s Acquisition of Whole Foods; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 19/04/2018 – Now Anyone Can Create Their Own Personalized Alexa Skill in Just Minutes; 08/03/2018 – Is this the future of Amazon? ����; 03/04/2018 – NashvilleBusJrnl: Exclusive: Amazon scout team visits Nashville; 09/03/2018 – “Amazon’s focus on selection/service, pricing, and frictionless payment that drive conversion and stronger user economics also translate directly to travel,” the firm’s analyst writes; 03/04/2018 – Motiv expands operating systems, partnerships and distribution channels; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will now deliver packages to Prime members’ cars; 03/04/2018 – Mike Colter, Gabourey Sidibe, Danny Glover and an All-Star Cast Perform The Radical King for Audible

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IAT) by 67,503 shares to 8,646 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 22,873 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,238 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burns J W holds 1.97% or 4,542 shares. Sol Mgmt stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Veritas Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 270 shares. Massachusetts-based Middleton & Co Inc Ma has invested 5.51% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Carnegie Asset Lc reported 15,895 shares stake. Moreover, Eastern Bank & Trust has 1.92% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fdx Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.35% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baker Ellis Asset Ltd reported 0.43% stake. Dsm Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation owns 118,412 shares. Rothschild Invest Il holds 0.43% or 2,062 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,817 shares stake. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Choate Investment Advsrs owns 4,274 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Fragasso Gp reported 0.09% stake. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 54,963 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s How Amazon Is Dominating the Internet of Things – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon Earnings: 3 Things Investors Should Watch For – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “EU Announces Antitrust Investigation Against Amazon – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/17/2019: AMZN,HYRE,FRAN,NUS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.