Lincoln National Raised Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.01 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Transocean LTD (RIG) Valuation Declined While Jupiter Asset Management LTD Lifted by $616,000 Its Holding

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 4.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 77,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.65 million, up from 1.83M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 8.73% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $5.48. About 23.36 million shares traded or 19.56% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500.

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 11.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, up from 5,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 3.00M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – MUMBAI – WALMART COULD SEAL DEAL TO BUY CONTROLLING STAKE IN FLIPKART AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 25/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: Inside their car:; 14/05/2018 – ICONIQ BOOSTED ARI, AMZN, APO, GOOG, GOOGL IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Retail is struggling but some say the booming beauty industry is ‘Amazon-proof’; 20/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board has only three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Amazon just passed Alphabet to become the world’s second most valuable company; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Studios Seals First-Look Deal with Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker Kenneth Lonergan; 27/04/2018 – Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months, Macquarie predicts after ‘blowout’ earnings; 23/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is working on a domestic robot codenamed Vesta that can navigate inside homes like a driverless car

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 4,823 shares to 35,665 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 16,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,761 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability owns 98,766 shares or 3.55% of their US portfolio. Lifeplan Grp owns 30 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Ltd has 4.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Page Arthur B holds 793 shares. Wellington Shields And Com Ltd Liability stated it has 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). M&T Savings Bank owns 87,663 shares. Global has invested 2.34% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Anderson Hoagland invested in 8.19% or 7,898 shares. Athena Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 422 shares. Diversified holds 0.28% or 3,265 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 667 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia accumulated 142,667 shares. Riverpark Advsr reported 2.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Allen Investment Limited Liability Co owns 67,985 shares. Palladium Prns Limited Co holds 0.09% or 700 shares in its portfolio.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 38,738 shares to 173,780 shares, valued at $21.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 16,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,676 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon Corporation reported 5.37 million shares stake. Nordea Inv reported 98,000 shares. Tensile Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.81M shares stake. Captrust Fincl holds 125 shares. Swiss Financial Bank reported 944,330 shares. Voya Mngmt owns 101,801 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virtu Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 100,830 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 432,123 shares. American Assets Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.28% or 200,000 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Penn Cap Management Inc holds 64,622 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 7.00M shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Madison Invest Hldg invested in 435,000 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 343,805 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.